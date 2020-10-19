PGF DG, Lukman, counsels on how to end #End SARS

Director General of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governors Forum, Salihu Moh. Lukman, has advised that the federal government and sub-national entities to embrace measures that can quickly bring the rampaging #EndSARS protests across the country to a halt.

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) DG in a statement issued on Sunday, noted that the ongoing protests also call for enthroning radical politics in the county, adding that only radical politics that is followed by commitment to principles of social change was a feature of opposition Nigerian politics in the past.

According to him, “The protest and its popularity among our young people are indication of the urgency for our politics to become more responsive and oriented to attract wider citizens participation. Intuitively, the ongoing protest is a clarion call on our political leaders in APC to respond to growing demands both within the party and by Nigerians to ensure that the progressive credentials of APC is oriented based on commitment to promote radical politics”.

The APC stakeholder described the current protest around #EndSARS as a proof that Nigerian youth are troubled, stressing that they are at the receiving end of all the trouble the country is facing.

He said; “In many respects, the protests highlighted deficit in terms of government initiatives meeting the expectations of Nigerian young people. Such deficit could emanate from poor communication strategy.

“In order to address the problem, there is the need for government to immediately review implementation of government welfare initiatives and ensure provision of specific packages targeting young people, in addition to meeting the specific demands of the #EndSARS protests”.

The PGF DG noted that the youth have woken up to the challenge of political engagement to address problems affecting them and have taken over the streets and the airwaves.