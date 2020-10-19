SEC to introduce capital market studies in schools

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it is working with other stakeholders in the market to introduce capital market studies in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the country.

The Head of Corporate Communication, SEC, Mrs Efe Ebelo, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said that the move would boost the level and quality of financial literacy among the citizens.

She said that the delivery of the plan would change the face of financial literacy in the country.

According to her, the plan is also in line with the World Investor Week (WIW) to be commemorated by the commission on Oct. 26, 2020.

She noted that all exchanges in the country would be expected to ‘ring the bell for financial literacy’ to commemorate the week.

“Additionally, the commission, working with the Financial Literacy Technical Committee (FLTC), will host a webinar titled ‘Mobilising Savings and Investments”.

Ebelo said that the week-long event would be aimed at raising awareness about the importance of investors’ education and protection.

The head of corporate communication said that the awareness was geared toward engendering the financial and overall wellbeing of individuals particularly in view of the effects of the COVID-19.

“Nigeria, represented by the Securities and Exchange Commission and other stakeholders, will join the rest of the world to commemorate the fourth annual World Investor Week (WIW) under the auspices of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

“The WIW key messages for 2020 will highlight the basics of investing, assessing the impact of fees when choosing an investment and understanding that all investments entail risks.

“The WIW will also stress messages regarding mobilising savings and investment and will also deliver a key message on financial literacy,” she said. (NAN)