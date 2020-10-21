30.4 C
#EndSARS protests: AIT seeks protection against attacks

By Daniel Tyokua

The management of Africa Independent Television (AIT) has urged Nigerians to stand by the company in protecting its television and radio stations nationwide.

Raymond Dokpesi, the chairman of Daar Communications, operator of AIT/Raypower, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi appealed to Nigerians especially the youths to stand side by side with the organization to continue to serve the people as it has done in times past.

He made the appeal while briefing journalists in Abuja, saying the station has remained on the side of the people since inception.

Dokpesi said the position of the media house on national issues, led to threats of shut-down by successive administrations.

In June 2019, the Founder, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, had a press conference and submitted a petition to NASS and Foreign embassies, requesting a review of broadcast laws in the country.

Dokpesi called the attention of the other media houses to the editorial interference, threats of sanctions and political bias by the DG of National Broadcast Commission (NBC), Modibbo Kawu.

Modibbo Kawu in alliance with the Nigerian government planed to stifle democracy and opposition voices, by amending some sections of the broadcast laws in the country which was inimical to the people.

Nigerians should also remember that in 2015, AIT warned the country about this unholy alliance between General Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

Five years after, Nigerians can see that the position of AIT was correct.

