Floods submerge 30 villages in Yobe

From Bala Ajiya, Damaturu

Over 30 villages has been submerged by flood in Bade local government area of yobe state and farm land washed away before the harvest period .

This is as result of Fika Challawa Dam in Kano that got over flow and the Dam water is open for easy passage to Hadeja Dam .

Gashua is prone to flood which is perenial . Almost all the raining season that use to last for 4 months , villages around Bade local government use to observed flood.

But this year raining season have almost gone with little flooding without much damage to houses and farm land . When the residents thought they are done with this year flooding , they woke up last week to see houses and farm land washed away by flood from the overflown river yobe .

The villages affected by the flood include , kurkse , Dachia , kazir , karage , paya , Dawayo , Usur Bululu , Tungar Baure , Dagona , Bida , Dala sugum etc following the assessment conducted by SEMA across 30 communities in Bade local government , the state government swung into action by providing sacks and sand and creation of embarkment .

Affected house hold were been provided with food items . The governor of yobe state , Hon . Mai Mala Buni has approved and direct immediate support to over 3500 victims of the flood .