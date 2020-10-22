30.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gunshots Rock Abuja Market As Policemen Prevent Hoodlums…

The Unforgotten War: President Xi urges Chinese people…

#EndSARS SARS protests: Okorocha advocates salary cut for…

NASS Clerk bemoans burglary Act of Legislative Aide

EndSARS: Reps task IGP to end violence

*#EndSARS protests: Patriotic Elders rally support for Buhari,…

EndSARS: Listening to President Buhari from a hater’s…

*Azubogu Bemoans Violence In Parts Of Anambra*

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah condemns xtra- judicial killings of…

#ENDEARS: Ohanaeze, Arewa youths agree on safety of…

News

Lekki: Obasanjo condemns killing of protesters

*Says Buhari did not exhaust available options

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said that President Muhammadu Buhari did not exhaust all available options for dialogue before deploying military force to quell protests at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday.

He said that the demands of the protesters were not unrealistic, adding that using violence to quench protests only escalates the situation and closes all avenue for dialogue.

Obasanjo made his position known in a statement titled, ‘Statement on Violence Against Protesters In Nigeria: An Appeal for Calm’ which he issued on Wednesday.

The former President called on Buhari to “restrain the military and other security agencies from using brute force as a way of ending the crisis.”

The former President said, “The shooting and murder of unarmed protesters, no matter the level of provocation, has never been effective in suppressing public anger and frustration. Instead, such actions only reinforce the anger and frustration of the populace and close the window of dialogue and peaceful resolution.

“It is clear that Mr President and his lieutenants did not exhaust the opportunities for dialogue with the protesters before resorting to the use of force.”

Obasanjo lamented that despite overwhelming evidence showing military shootings, the authorities were still denying killing protesters.

The former President said, “It is worse that there is a denial of wrongdoing in spite of overwhelming visual evidence. Great harm has been done but it can be stopped before it completely spirals out of control.

“We are at a critical moment in this crisis and the President must act now before it is too late. This time demands leadership and mature leadership at such.”

He said most of the demands made by the #EndSARS protesters which had been conveyed to the President by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State were not unrealistic.

Obasanjo added that these demands could be implemented without anyone’s political interest or ambition being threatened.

The former President said, “It is imperative that leaders at all levels, starting with Mr President, must demonstrate meekness, humanity and sincerity in meeting the legitimate demands of the protesters and ensuring that justice is served where it must be served. These are the potent ways of ending this crisis now.”

The former President also called on the youths to give peace a chance, adding that the destruction and looting must stop.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Reps summon Finance ministry officials over N161.988m contract

Editor

Continental trade pact: Nigeria gets commitments in 5 service sectors

Editor

Police Rescue 126 Nigerians Engaged In Hard Labour In Indian Rice Mill In Kano

Editor

Fertilizer Act offenders to bag five years imprisonment

Editor

Breaking: Emir Of Rano Is Dead

Editor

Troops eliminate 75 terrorists, rescue 35 victims in 17 encounters in June – DHQ

Editor

Kano Missing Kids: Ganduje Inaugurates Committee To Implement Commission Of Inquiry Report

Editor

Man remanded for defiling 12-year-old girl in Kano

Editor

China media group tech event

Editor

Millions wasted as fire guts Kebbi central medical store

Editor

Mzough U Tiv Charges Buhari on Resettlement Of IDPs

Editor

Media briefing: Troops continue successful run against oil vandals, bandits, terrorists

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More