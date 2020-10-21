30.4 C
Abuja
News

Yobe youths stage protest in support of SARS

From Bala Ajiya , Damaturu

Thousands of yobe youths yesterday staged a protest in support of Special Anti-robbery Squad , ( SARS) in Damaturu, the state capital .

The youths who displayed different placards with inscriptions , ” We want SARS to stay ” ‘ SARS is our saviour ” in a peaceful protest along the major way of Bukar Abba Ibrahim .

One of the youths who spoke to our correspondent said ” despite the fact that there is on going protest against SARS in the major cities , like Abuja and Lagos due to the activities of men of special Anti-robbery squad over there , but here in Yobe state, SARS are complimenting the effort of Nigeria police to clear criminal element from the state and they have not harrassed anybody . Infact there presence in Yobe has kept criminal at bay ” he said .

It will be recalled that the call to end SARS was as a result of police brutality on innocent citizens in parts of south and Western Nigeria .

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

