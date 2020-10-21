Stop killing #ENDSARS protesters, Hillary Clinton warns Buhari, Army

By John Okeke

The former United States Secretary of State , Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, , Tuesday night warned President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army to desist from killing innocent #ENDSARS protesters.

Nigerians who were protesting against Police brutality and bad governance were shot at by Nigerian soldiers, at Lekki Toll Gate.

Few were reportedly killed while many sustained various degrees of injury.

From the video clips spanning the social media, Nigerian youths were seen singing ‘Nigeria’s National Anthem’, when soldiers opened fire on them.

However, having been informed about the protests and the killings therewith, Hillary Clinton wrote via her verified Twitter handle: “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment”.

In the same vein, the United States Embassy in Abuja in a statement has asked its citizens in the wake of the protests to be wary of attacks in different areas in the country .

“Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos. Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges. Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20. Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.”

“We continue to urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories. Continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests,” it said.

“Actions To Take:Avoid the areas of the demonstration(s)

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, Keep a low profile,Be aware of your surroundings,Monitor local media for updates

,Review the Travel Advisory for Nigeria ,Assistance,” the statement advised.

In another development, the Federal Government informed members of the Diplomatic Community in Nigeria that it is committed to meeting the demands of Nigerians protesting police brutality and will not allow those with ulterior motive hijack the movement.

The Diplomatic Corps were briefed on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika.

The Minsters said the meeting was aimed at informing the International Community of the Federal government’s response to the initial demands of the protesters which was immediately acted upon.