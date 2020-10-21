Lagos On Fire: Sanwo-Olu’s family house, City Hall, BRT buses set ablaze

By Our Reporters

Lagos State Government properties, those of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s family have come under attacks in Lagos as angry youths troop out to protest the killing of protesters by soldiers at Lekki.

There are several videos uploaded and circulating online showing commercial buses at the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) station at Ebute Meta and the Lagos City Hall on fire.

There were also reports of the house of Sanwo-Olu’s mother at Surulere being set ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Lagos governor spent all night visiting hospitals to see injured survivors of the shootings by soldiers at Lekki yesterday, shortly after he declared a 24-hour indefinite curfew.

Sanwo-Olu confirmed that at least 30 persons were shot by soldiers in a tweet early today.

Military authorities deny shooting anyone, but video evidence put a lie to their denials.

DSS also denied involvement of their operatives in the shooting of mobilisation of thugs but pictorial and video evidences equally put a lie to these denials.