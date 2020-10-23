Ganduje Presents 2021 appropriation billl Monday

…Constitutes C’ttee on recruitment of teachers

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will on Monday, October 26, present the state’s 2021 budget proposal christened: “Budget for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development” to the state House of Assembly.

Addressing journalists on the outcome of the weekly state Executive Council Meeting, held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the budget proposal was presented by the Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Nura Muhammad Dankadai before the council members for consideration.

Malam Garba explained that the presentation of the budget proposal to Council was aimed at, among other things, ensuring a realistic and credible budget in tandem with current issues of COVID-19 pandemic which affect global economies, as well as prioritising policy of the present administration, indicate overall and proper linkages between policy, planning and budgeting.

Malam Garba also announced that the council has approved the constitution of a committee to review the issue of recruitment of teachers in both basic and secondary school level considering the impact of the embargo placed on employment in the state.

He said the Committee, which is under the chairmanship of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, is also to advise government on massive recruitment of qualified teachers to replace those who have either died or retired, the financial implication involved as well as backlog of the pensions and gratuities.

Other Members of the committee are the Head of Civil Service, commissioners of education, local government and chieftaincy affairs and that of planning and budget.

The council, he said, has also approved the formation of a committee on youth empowerment to be chaired by the commissioner for information.

The Committee is to advise government on how to reengineer its youth empowerment drive in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the global economy.

Membership of the committee include the commissioner for local government; commerce; youth development; women affairs; higher education; special duties and justice.