32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ganduje Presents 2021 appropriation billl Monday

#EndSARS: Incompetent appointees exposing Buhari to unfair criticisms…

*#EndSARS Fake News: Nigerians in Diaspora seek withdrawal…

CEHRD want an end to police brutality, corruption…

#ENDSARS: We received $400,000 in donations already –…

#ENDSARS: Ijaw group demands justice for youths killed…

UNESCO trains campus radio producers on migration quality…

ASPI propagandists’ rank hypocrisy exposed!

Clive Hamilton’s anti-China claims riddled with deceit

UN at 75: Secretary-General Guterres calls for global…

News

Ganduje Presents 2021 appropriation billl Monday

…Constitutes C’ttee on recruitment of teachers

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will on Monday, October 26, present the state’s 2021 budget proposal christened: “Budget for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development” to the state House of Assembly.

Addressing journalists on the outcome of the weekly state Executive Council Meeting, held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the budget proposal was presented by the Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Nura Muhammad Dankadai before the council members for consideration.

Malam Garba explained that the presentation of the budget proposal to Council was aimed at, among other things, ensuring a realistic and credible budget in tandem with current issues of COVID-19 pandemic which affect global economies, as well as prioritising policy of the present administration, indicate overall and proper linkages between policy, planning and budgeting.

Malam Garba also announced that the council has approved the constitution of a committee to review the issue of recruitment of teachers in both basic and secondary school level considering the impact of the embargo placed on employment in the state.

He said the Committee, which is under the chairmanship of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, is also to advise government on massive recruitment of qualified teachers to replace those who have either died or retired, the financial implication involved as well as backlog of the pensions and gratuities.

Other Members of the committee are the Head of Civil Service, commissioners of education, local government and chieftaincy affairs and that of planning and budget.

The council, he said, has also approved the formation of a committee on youth empowerment to be chaired by the commissioner for information.

The Committee is to advise government on how to reengineer its youth empowerment drive in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the global economy.

Membership of the committee include the commissioner for local government; commerce; youth development; women affairs; higher education; special duties and justice.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Revealed: How International Non- Governmental Organizations are escalating war against terrorism

Editor

BREAKING: Immigration service changes portal for recruitment

Editor

Plateau Attacks: We have lost 15 persons, homes in just over a week – Irigwe chiefdom

Editor

National Assembly Disappointed Over Julius Berger, Dantata Sawoe Handling Of Kano-Abuja Road

Editor

PHEDC to seek EFCC’s intervention in difficult transactions

Editor

ECOWAS mobilising own resources to combat terrorism -Buhari

Editor

Boko Haram/ISWAP: CAN, opposition leaders helping insurgents achieve aim of destabilising Nigeria – Christian elders

Editor

TY Danjuma foundation renovates dilapidated Abia school after AUTHORITY news report

Editor

PSC avails platform for complaints against police misconduct

Editor

Reactions trail Abaribe’s call for Buhari’s resignation

Editor

COVID-19-Why we designated Enugu Medical Diagnostic facility as isolation/treatment centre – Gov. Ugwuanyi

Editor

Terrorists earmark 14,000 churches for bombing in S’East – IPOB

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More