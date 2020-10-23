NAF jets, helicopter gunships obliterate several terrorists in Sambisa Forest

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

An air raid by Nigerian Airforce (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships has led to death of several Boko Haram fighters at Ngoske on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The air strike is in actualization of subsidiary Operation WUTAR TABKI, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Major General John Enenche

Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters, in a press release said the fighters structures were also destroyed.

He said the feat was achieved through air strikes executed on 20 October 2020 on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists had resumed use of the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which scored devastating hits in their multiple waves of attacks resulting in the obliteration of designated portions of the BHTs’ hideout as well as the neutralization of several of their fighters,” he said.