Angry youths break into warehouses in Yola, carts away grains

From Austin Ajayi, Yola

Following the braking of the state-owned warehouses in the state capital, Governor Umuru Finitiri has imposed dust to dawn curfew in the state.

The governor you regretted the unfortunate event said there is need to protect lives and properties of the people.

The curfew takes effect from 3pm Sunday 25th October, 2020.

He noted that Adamawa youths have been conducting themselves in orderly manner but regretted that hoodlums have taken over, stressing that, security report shows that they have plans to attack markets.

It could recalled that some hoodlums broke into government warehouses and lootted food items and Covid19 Palliatives.

Hundreds of hungry and angry residents broke into a food storage facility located at Kwanarwaya, near Sangere, along Numan road in Adamawa State and are helping themselves with food items.

In a trending video seen by our reporter, a woman in yellow T shirt was heard calling on residents to rush to the scene in order to get their fair share.

Later, another video surfaced in which hundreds of people were seen carting away food items in the store, including rice, noodles and other assorted food items.

The image maker of Adamawa State police command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje who confirmed the incident to our reporter said he and police team are on their way to the scene of the incident.

“We have heard that hundreds of people have gathered and are looting food stuff at a storage facility in Kwanarwaya.

“We have mobilized policemen and are on our way to the scene in order to restore peace and order in the area.”

Nigeria is currently witnessing an upsurge of attacks on government food storage facilities and carting away food stuff.

The development started in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest that was believed to be hijacked by hoodlums and miscreants.

The IGP, Mohammed Adamu has yesterday issued a stern warning against looters of public property saying that the police will henceforth not condone such acts of breach promising a clampdown on perpetrators.