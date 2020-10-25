BASEPA engages communities on modern sanitary inspection

From Adamu Shehu, Bauchi

Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has launched modernized community sanitary inspection to address environmental and hygienic challenges in various districts within the metropolis.

Director-General of the agency, Dr. Kabir Ibrahim disclosed this to newsmen over the weekend at Tambari Estate along Jos road, Bauchi.

The state environmental boss says it became imperative to launch such programme because of the important of public health to the teeming populace of the state.

“We are at Tambari estate to launch the programme we already posted some of our staff here and to spend the whole day going house by house in order to use the check list to assess the sanitary condition of houses, at the same time all the street in Tambari to identify areas that we considered as suitable for disposing the waste to clear in the next two days.

“Our staff will remain here and they will be here probably in next six months, they will be working here as part of the inspectors of the community.”

He added that the “sanitary inspectors are modern 100 staff both senior and junior are here only for today, then we allow six that are posted here male and female inspectors, who are going to replicate what we are doing here in all areas in Bauchi state.”

Dr. Ibrahim maintained that they work with various ward heads to ensure hitch free exercise across 105 wards that are within the Bauchi metropolis alone.

However, the district head of Tambari Housing Estate, Dr. Yuyu Ningi assured of their support, saying the re-launching of Sanitary Inspectors which they knew before during military regime is highly commendable, and is a good effort by BASEPA.

Abubakar Nuhu also ward head of Ajiya District and Chairman Garu Community Empowerment during the programme urged community leaders and the residents to embrace this initiative of house to house checks of sanitation and cleanness of environment, and added that there should more awareness in that aspect.