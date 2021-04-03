37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Kano Strange Disease: Ganduje gets preliminary report from…

Why I negotiated with bandits – Gov Matawalle

Killing of Fulani leader In 2013 cause of…

Two killed in Birnin Gwari, Kajuru as bandits…

Kaduna NLC felicitates with Christians on Easter

Rivers Community commends NDDC for Land Reclamation Project

Easter Celebrations: IGP orders round-the-clock security

‘Stop these savage attacks on our ‘safest state’,…

The Tinubu’s 69th birthday celebration in Kano and…

UNIZIK VC, Prof Esimone seeks Media Support to…

News

Gov Wike charges Christians on love, sacrifice

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

As Christians across the globe celebrate Easter, marking the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has urged that Christians should emulate Jesus by expressing love and making sacrifices that will advance the course of development.

Governor Wike made the call in his Easter massage yesterday.

He said Easter exemplifies the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind, noting that as individuals, Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

He called on the people of Rivers State to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state as they reflect on the ideals of Good Friday and Easter Celebration.

Governor Wike assured the people of Rivers State that he will continue to make sacrifices for the state, defend her interests and ensure that the people always enjoy good governance.

He said Easter is a period of fresh beginning, forgiveness, love and friendship. The governor urged the privileged to reach out to the less privileged as everyone works to deepen the culture of true Christianity.

While wishing the people of the state a Happy Easter Celebration, Governor Wike assured them of their security before, during and after the celebrations.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Sycophants fueling father, Sen Orji’s fued, says Apugo’s son

Editor

COVID-19: SEC donates 150 infrared thermometers to Enugu govt

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

N2.9bn Scam: Court dismisses Turnah’s objection on admissibility of Statement

Editor

Kogi Election: Family of murdered PDP Women Leader calls for justice, compensation

Editor

Due process, prudence remain our watchword, says Sanwo-Olu

Editor

COVID-19: CSOs laments exclusion of S/South states from FG palliatives

Editor

Coronavirus: Senate knocks Health Ministry on Screening of Passengers

Editor

VON DG tasks youths on documentary

Editor

Palliative for limawa ward in Niger state disappeared to open market

Editor

Buhari jets out to Niger for ECOWAS summit on Covid-19, security

Editor

NHRC rescues 2year- old child abandoned in Katsina by father

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More