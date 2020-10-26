Mobs raid Abuja’s largest warehouse

30 C
Abuja
By Daniel Tyokua

Angry mobs have extended the looting and carting away of food items to the largest warehouse in Gwagwalada Area Council owned by the FCT Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS).

The mobs mostly youths in the early hour of Monday defied security operatives and broke into the store located beside WASCE’s Office along secretariat road in Gwagwalada and cart a way with food items.

Eyewitnesses who don’t want their names mentioned told The AUTHORITY that despite the efforts of soldiers to stop the angry youths failed as the mobs brought out knives to stab them.

This is coming barely one day after the hoodlums looted one of the warehouses at Gwagwa in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and made away with many items.

The AUTHORITY gathered that the Gwagwalada warehouse is one of the biggest stores where food inputs are being stored to distribute to farmers.

When contacted, the deputy director information, FCT Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat, Alhaji Zakari Aliyu confirmed the development but said he was yet to ascertain the details.

The Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS) is under the purview of minister of state for FCT.

