30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Oritsejafor unveils strategies for overcoming effects of covid-19,…

I’ve good knowledge of Ifelodun political culture, says…

EndSARS Protest turned bloody: How Southwest governors raised…

Mobs raid Abuja’s largest warehouse

The SARS man arrests you, gives you a…

Dear grips Imo LG chairmen over looming sack

Carnage in Enugu: Ohanaeze Youth, others call for…

Why Nkanu Youth Assembly bestowed award of ‘Most…

*Centre’s preliminary report indicts Nigerian celebrities in #EndSARs…

CENSTLEYO Mobilizes Nnewi South youths for leadership

Business

Momoh wants cybersecurity in tertiary institution curriculum

The Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Prof. James Momoh, has called for inclusion of cybersecurity in the academic curriculum of tertiary institutions.

Assistant General Manager, Government, External and Industry Relations of NERC, Mr Michael Faloseyi, made this known in a statement in Abuja at the weekend.

Momoh was quoted as making the call this while speaking at the International Legislative Stakeholders Conference in Abuja.

He also canvassed for institutional and legal frameworks to prevent cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure.

Momoh, who was recently inducted as a member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering made this remark as a panellist at the International Legislative Stakeholders Conference.

The conference had the theme: Digital Technology and Cybersecurity.

He said that cyber-physical system was networks of interconnected computers used to run critical and sensitive infrastructure and services like banking, hospitals, aviation, and electricity supply, among others.

He, therefore, reiterated on the need for appropriate policy, regulatory and legal frameworks to forestall an attack on the cyber-physical systems in Nigeria,

“Which could be devastating on the economy and security architecture,” he said.

Momoh said: “There is the need for an institution and legal framework in place so that cyber activists and potential attackers will recognise this so as to protect our critical infrastructure.” (NAN)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Jubilation as Gov Wike opens markets in Rivers

Editor

Somali pirates operating in Nigerian waters, GoG, says Jamoh

Editor

NSE trains operators on derivatives trading

Editor

NASC to combat fake seeds with SeedCodex

Editor

Oronsaye Report: Aviation unions kick against merger of NIMET, NAMA with NCAA

Editor

CBN warns N50bn TCF loan applicants against dealing with fraudsters

Editor

Customs releases 94,800 bags of rice, others worth N3.3bn for Covid-19 aid

Editor

Effective service delivery: FG instructs social security stakeholders to harmonize data

Editor

NCC ready to partner with UK to aid digital inclusion -EVC

Editor

NIPC forecasts low Foreign Direct Investment for 2020

Editor

Don’t leave governance to Govt Officials alone, Labour expert tells Nigerians

Editor

Fidelity Bank appoints first female MD/CEO

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More