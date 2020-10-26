22.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Terminal operators condemn torching of NPA Hqr, urge…

Fayemi lauds Minister on digital economy development

Danbatta visits Emir of Kano, sues for peace

NCC grants MTN, 9mobile approval for National Roaming…

CNA decries robbery in N/Assembly

ENDSARS: CP commences investigation of killings, destruction of…

Now that EndSARS protest has been hijacked, what…

EndSARS: NMA condemns violence, threat to life

NAFDAC DG condemns looting of Kaduna office, beefs…

Stakeholders review, recommend amendment of NHAct

Business

Terminal operators condemn torching of NPA Hqr, urge improved security at ports

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) has condemned the looting and burning of the headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) at Marina in Lagos last Tuesday by hoodlums during the hijacked #EndSARS protest.

STOAN Chairman, Princess Vicky Haastrup, who spoke on behalf of the body on Sunday, conveyed the association’s sympathy to all board members, management and staff of the agency over the incident, which also affected many official and private vehicles parked within the agency’s vast premises.

AShe further expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, and prayed God to comfort the affected families across the country

According to Haastrup “setting on fire a national asset like the NPA headquarters, which belongs to all Nigerians, is an ignoble action. We urge the government to bring the perpetrators of this evil act to justice.

“These are trying times for the country and it is the responsibility of all Nigerians to protect, not destroy, critical national infrastructure.”

She noted that while it is within the rights of the youth and other Nigerians to express their grievances through protests, such expressions must be done in a non-violent manner and must also be carried out within the ambits of the law.

“It is rather unfortunate that hoodlums hijacked the otherwise peaceful #ENDSARS protest that received global commendation for its campaign against police brutality in the country,” she said.

“Those who destroyed the NPA building, public assets and private businesses cannot, by any stretch of the imagination, be termed #ENDSARS protesters. They are criminal elements who decided to hide under the guise of an otherwise noble cause to steal and destroy public property.

“This must not be condoned by any means, and we do hope that the relevant security arms of government will secure what is left of the NPA building and other national assets across the country, so as to prevent another round of destruction.

“We also hope that an investigation will be promptly launched into the incident to unravel the perpetrators.”

Meanwhile, Haastrup has asked the Federal Government to beef up security at all the seaports across the country and protect port workers against attacks, adding: “The seaports are critical to the economic wellbeing of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Port workers are also essential service workers, so I wish to use this opportunity to urge governments at all levels to ensure that hoodlums are not allowed to gain access to the ports or launch attacks on port workers.

“The country cannot afford prolonged interruption of port operations, though we have seen severe interruptions of services at the Apapa, Tin Can and Onne Ports over the past few days. Trucks have been unable to go in and out of the ports and many perishable items are rotting away.

“We therefore urge the government to make it possible for port workers to return to work immediately so as to minimise the impact of prolonged closure.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

DPR Assures Motorists of Strict Monitoring, Enforcement of New Oil Pump Price In Kogi

Editor

Digital economy panacea for economic growth- Pantami

Editor

Shell subsidiary begins gas, power plant project in Aba cluster

Editor

Reps urge speedy utilisation, as NIMASA’s idle floating dock gulps over N1bn

Editor

Why Kogi is seeking approval for $100m loan – Commissioner

Editor

FG commissions 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri Rail line.

Editor

Eastern rail corridor important in FG plan, says Railway boss

Editor

DisCos fault Minister’s claims on power generation, transmission capacity

Editor

NCS confab to examine emerging apps, tech for 4th industrial revolution

Editor

Encomiums as Aragba-Akpore exits NCC

Editor

2020: SEC prioritizes derivatives trading market development

Editor

Ibadan to Kano Rail :Amaechi wants CCECC to upscale equipment, manpower to meet three year deadline

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More