32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Group to FG: Youths are heroes and future…

Insecurity: Military rescues 38, destroys several criminal camps…

People Investment TV Show Rolls Out Programme To…

ENDSARS: Government failed to implement recommendations, IPCR tells…

Suspected hoodlums attack NYSC camp in Abuja

Energy Day: NAEE calls for energy supply base…

Reps C’ttee to take up funding of NEPAD…

Projects: Justice Galadima Wants Engineers To Explore Contract…

Senate rules out stable power supply in Nigeria

Shippers council, companies mull removal of demurrage on…

Cover

Over 30,400 Nigerians killed in SARS custody in 16 years – Report

A new report published on Monday has accused the outlawed police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of conducting more than 30,400 extra-judicial killings around Nigeria since 2004.

The International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety) said in its analysis of extra-judicial killing of unprocessed detainees within the 16-year period that SARS was reportedly responsible for the disappearance of thousands of Nigerians who were not legally arrested or tried before being allegedly executed in custody.

The report has thetefore contradicted police’s claim that SARS officers were frequently checked for extra-judicial violence and that #EndSARS protesters were misinformed about cases of police brutality.

SARS was disbanded on October 11 after nearly three decades of evident and mindbugling gruesome rights abuses and corruption.

The Onitsha-based civil rights group said its examination of SARS activities showed that at least 10 citizens were killed monthly per state in the years under review.

“This further translates to 370 persons monthly and 4,440 yearly,” Intersociety said in its report sent to Peoples Gazette by its director Emeka Umeagbalasi.

“In other words, Nigeria as a whole is most likely to have lost in the past sixteen years or since 2004 a total of 30,400 unprocessed citizens to police extrajudicial killings mainly perpetrated by its SARS.”

The Force Headquarters declined requests for comments on Intersociety’s allegations up to the time of filing this teport.

Intersociety defines unprocessed detainees as citizens who were taken into custodies and pre-judicially accused of breaking the law and tortured to death or shot dead after they have been taken into custodies without undergoing full processes of arrest, investigation, prosecution, fair trial, conviction and sentencing.

Until the police were forced to make changes amidst recent campaigns to end police brutality, Nigerian police officers had for decades exercised vast powers of life and death over detained citizens.

Several reports published by thr Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have exposed how SARS officers and other Nigerian security forces wantonly shot citizens dead despite being in handcuffs.

Frequently, security forces have relied on alibi of claimed gunfire exchanges with the victims and labelled victims as armed robbers or worse.

“Torture and extrajudicial killings by NPF personnel particularly its SARS operatives are in most cases fueled by the trio of hate, corrupt and crude or unprofessional policing,” Intersociety said.

Severally, successive Inspectors-General of Police (IGPs) had banned SARS, only for the deadly squad to re-emerge almost immediately thereafter.

It is uncertain that this time, given the antecedents, DARS will not redirect or if the newly constituted SWAT will be any different from the notorious SARS as the entire gamut of policing in Nigeria wreeks of high level corruption.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

APC doomed if Tinubu fails – Shehu Sani

Editor

Rainy Season: NCAA warns pilots, others against air mishap

Editor

EFCC arraigns Saraki over alleged N220m contract scam

Editor

222 inmates on death row in Warri Prison

Editor

Prof Ejike heads Aguobu-Owa covid-19 palliatives committee

Editor

Coronavirus kills 44 in one church Raul Luis Lopez is No. 33 on a list that keeps growing

Editor

CBN website was not hacked- new spokesman

Editor

Presidency dismisses Ali Ndume’s criticism of Buhari’s Covid-19 response

Editor

Senate passes 2021/23 medium term expenditure framework

Editor

COVID-19: NAFDAC invites, Iwu, Abalaka, Fr. Arazu, others for clinical trial of their herbal remedies

Editor

Special Report: KANO’S 365 DAYS of DEMOCRACY GAINS

THE AUTHORITY

Buhari approves deployment and redeployment of 40 federal Perm. Secs

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More