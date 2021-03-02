24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Sokoto records bloodbath in four consecutive days

NDLEA nabs 2 suspects with 27 rifles near…

N2.1trn debt service money paid to creditors –…

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

IIP- SARS orders IGP, Anambra CP to arrest,…

What Has Niger Delta Done to Buhari’s Administration?

Breaking: Suswam Killed

Buhari declares Zamfara a “no fly zone” at…

Cover

Collapse of character in public life, bane of Nigeria-Utomi

By Ignatius Okorocha

Prof.Pat  Utomi on Monday said  collpase of character in  public life is a major challenge inhibiting development of the Nigerian nation.

Utomi said this at the launch of an autobiography of Sen.Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia) in Abuja on Monday.

The book  titled “Made in Aba” which reviews life and time of Sen Abaribe comprised of 10 chapters and 241 pages.

According to the great Economist, there is an urgent need to pay serious attention on the   character  display  of Nigerians in public life.

He said the crisis inhibiting the growth and development of Nigeria was that  of  a  loss of character in public life.

“Our  country  is challenge in many ways, but more importantly, it is challenge of the collapse of  character  in public life, the crisis of our  country is the crisis of lost character.”

 According to him, the autobiography of Abaribe seriously  speakes to the challenge of nation building on how character is formed  in a person.

“I like to think of Sen.Abaribe as  representing the citizen in public Life

He also decried the growing trend of tribalists in the nation state, noting that it was a bane to development.

“It seems some how in Nigeria that we are  lost in the world of tribes in Nigeria.

“But we can ascend from  tribes men to the next level of becoming  the citizen,who,looks at our common humanity, we looks at our common good, who is focused on how to advance the common good of all.

“And to me Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe   is one of the few politicians  from the South-East who is  truly a citizen in public Life.”

Utomi also noted the need for the citizens to always engage office holders on their activities for the good of all.

“Citizens are supposed to engage the state public officials, because we have not built up citizens, there is a gap between those who are in public life and the Nigerian people .

“And it has not helped us to develop because people in public life separates themselves from the people.

“But, Enyinnaya Abaribe continually returns to the people and speaks for the people and I think that this makes him a  unique  citizen in public life.

Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra a State in his remark said Abaribe was reputed for speaking truth to power.

He said the author  represents  what  a lawmaker should be  globally  given his courage to speak against injustice always.

High point of the book launch was the unveling of the book  cutting of the 66 birthday cake of the author. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Buhari locks down Abuja, Lagos, Ogun

Editor

Buhari to participate in Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19

Editor

Gunmen attack Jonathan’s community

Editor

Covid-19: Gov Wike may reimpose lockdown if…

Editor

Buhari signs deal with Switzerland on repatriation of stolen funds

Editor

Rainy Season: NCAA warns pilots, others against air mishap

Editor

Be ready to implement new teacher’s welfare package, TRCN charges states

Editor

Enforce restriction order during Easter, IGP orders CPs

Editor

Atiku seeks PDP review of 2019 polls

Editor

Buhari approves MAGU’S suspension

Editor

Cough out the funds you looted, Presidency tells PDP

Editor

Supreme Court Verdict: Senator Ubah lauds judiciary, promises to rebuild Anambra South district

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More