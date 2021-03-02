Group petitions EFCC, ICPC, others over alleged corruption by kogi govt

By Our Reporter

A Non-Governmental group, anti-corruption network, ANC, yesterday in Abuja, has petitioned the EFCC, ICPC, US and the British envoy over alleged corruption by Kogi state government.

The investigation report that was also submitted, unveiled the discovery of fraudulent and corrupt practices in the state government expenditures for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

According to the secretary, board of trustees anti-corruption network, Dino Melaye, the petition investigation report submitted to EFCC, ICPC, UN and British embassy will serve as perennial war against corruption in kogi state.

The group thereafter urged the EFCC, ICPC, UN and the British envoy, to use their good offices and cause further investigation and bring the perpetrators to book the above is just a tip of the iceberg and let the sound of the music pass on to other States of the federation so that we shall be uncovering various fraud perpetrated in our state.