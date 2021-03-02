24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Sokoto records bloodbath in four consecutive days

NDLEA nabs 2 suspects with 27 rifles near…

N2.1trn debt service money paid to creditors –…

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

IIP- SARS orders IGP, Anambra CP to arrest,…

What Has Niger Delta Done to Buhari’s Administration?

Breaking: Suswam Killed

Buhari declares Zamfara a “no fly zone” at…

News

Group petitions EFCC, ICPC, others over alleged corruption by kogi govt

 By Our Reporter 

A Non-Governmental group, anti-corruption network, ANC, yesterday in Abuja, has petitioned the EFCC, ICPC, US and the British envoy over alleged corruption by Kogi state government.

The investigation report that was also submitted, unveiled the discovery of fraudulent and corrupt practices in the state government expenditures for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

ANC led by Dino Melaye petitioned EFCC, ICPC, US, and the British envoy over alleged corruption by the state government.

The group highlighted it’s discovery on fraudulent and corrupt practices in the state government expenditures for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

 According to the secretary, board of trustees anti-corruption network, Dino Melaye, the petition investigation report submitted to EFCC, ICPC, UN and British embassy will serve as perennial war against corruption in kogi state.

The group thereafter urged the EFCC, ICPC, UN and the British envoy, to use their good offices and cause further investigation and bring the perpetrators to book the above is just a tip of the iceberg and let the sound of the music pass on to other States of the federation so that we shall be uncovering various fraud perpetrated in our state.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Supreme Court Hears Application For Review Of Judgment Sacking Lyon

Editor

FG restate commitment to COP26

Editor

Minister of Agric commissions world-class research farm in BUK, seeks for collaboration

Editor

2020: Work harmoniously for Nigeria’s prosperity- Northern CAN urges Christians, Muslims

Editor

I’ve no ambition for presidency – Wike

Editor

*Lekki Shooting: CNN is Nigeria’s newest face of foreign destabilisation, coalition says*

Editor

Reps place NIMASA on full scale status enquiry

Editor

NAF partners Family Homes Funds to provide affordable post-Service housing for personnel

Editor

Desperate politicians want to set Plateau on fire, says Coalition of Mother’s

Editor

In death, what Obasanjo said of Abba Kyari

Editor

Killings: Declare state of emergency now in Ikwere, Etche, Ohanaeze tells Wike

Editor

Armed men kidnap FMC Yola doctor, demand N10m

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More