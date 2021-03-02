Okwenna in Nnewi-North, commend the return of peace in PDP

*As Nonso Amanchukwu becomes new Chairman



By Myke Uzendu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, has commended the return of peace in the party’s Nnewi-North Local Government chapter. He urged the party faithfuls to work hard to secure victory for the party in the Local Government, at the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election on November 6.

The former Commissioner for Environment, Mineral Resources, Science and Technology, made the remarks during an unscheduled vist to the Local Government party secretariat recently. Okwenna commended the leadership provided by the former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metu, who is the leader of the party in the Local Government. He said that Metuh’s return and the leadership abilities he deployed has resulted in the election of Nonso Amanchukwu, as the substantive chairman of the party in the area, to complete the unfinished tenure of the former Chairman, Oko Echendu, who died last year. The Ugwumba Osumenyi commended Chief Metu, the stakeholders and leaders of the party in Nnewi-North, for the mature way they resolved the intractable problems of leadership in the area.

Okwenna also commended the the former acting chairman, Ernest Ajaero Anaefobi, for his humility in complying with the decisions of the party’s leadership. “Ernest, for your humility, honesty and not becoming overtly ambitious and power hungry, you will go places. Sky shall remain your starting point,” Dr Okwenna said.

Nnewi-North PDP has been enmeshed in leadership supremacy squabbles due to the inability of the contending forces to agree on who becomes the new chairman, following the death of Oko Echendu, last year. The return of Olisa Metu has thus facilitated the resolution of the crises and the return of peace.