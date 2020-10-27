32 C
Abuja
Cover

Suspected hoodlums attack NYSC camp in Abuja

Hoodlums on Tuesday morning broke into the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, orientation camp
in Kubwa, Abuja.

An eyewitness said the incident occurred at about 9am on Tuesday.

The hoodlums blocked the road and ordered motorists to turn back.

Reports said that they were seen with mattresses, plastic chairs, rice, groundnut oil e.t.c

As at the time of filing the report, gunshots are been heard in the area.

Police and the military have also been mobilized to the area and an Helicopter was seen hovering around the camp.

