ENDSARS PROTEST: engage in constructive dialogue says Ogah

By John Okeke

The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah in the wake of the violence that followed the initial peaceful EndSARS protest has enjoined the youths to engage in constructive dialogue with government in making their demands and not to allow hoodlums take over the process.

This was contained in a statement by Tine-Iulun from the Press Unit of the Ministry .

The Minister stated this during a Special Stakeholders Town-Hall Meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State recently.

Ogah praised the maturity exhibited by the youths when they began the protest, saying “the voice of the #EndSARS protests, which resonated loudly across the States of the Federation and even outside our shores, showed the capacity of Nigerian youths to challenge the status quo and their resolution to demand a better country not only for themselves, but for generations yet to

come.

“Your message was loud and clear! I heard you! We heard you! I am indeed

immensely proud of you”. Adding that government is already taken steps to address their grievances.

The Minister, however, regretted the hijack of the protest by hoodlums and condemned the series of violence that resulted in colossious damages and other nefarious activities that have cast an ugly shadow on the beauty of the peaceful protests, downplaying its gains.

He stressed that no society can prosper from conflict nor can any nation thrive in anarchy. He therefore enjoined every citizen of Abia, especially the youths, to join hands with the

authorities to profer solution and eschew violence.

The Minister reiterated that the Federal Government has

kept faith with the genuine demands of the youths, adding that it is the duty of every citizen to help maintain peace “Even when we choose to disagree with this Administration in certain areas, the truth

is that we cannot get that which we desire without engaging constructively with the government” he emphasized.

He noted that violence and carnage will only set the country back, saying infrastructure destroyed, will be repaired with tax payers money, monies which would have been channelled to areas that will enhance better living.

The Minister sympathised with those who lost their loved ones, the wounded and those whose rights were severely violated as a result of their encounter with the recently disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, and assured of Federal Government’s commitment to ensure that justice is done to each and every victim.

In his remarks, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, called on all stakeholders to deploy everything within their powers to appeal to the youths to desist from destruction of public and private properties. He said government has noted their grievances and will take steps to address them.

Dr Ikpeazu decried the magnitude of destruction including the looting of 4 banks, burning of onions market, police station, among others in the State. He commiserated with those who lost their lives and properties in the protest and assured of his administration’s continued efforts to empower the youths.

Also speaking, the Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (Abia Chapter), Engr. Smith Sylvanus, urged the State Government to empower the youth through sustainable skill acquisition programmes, as well as creating an enabling environment that will involve youths in leadership positions at all government levels in the State.