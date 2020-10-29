32 C
Maulud: Emulate Teachings Of Prophet Muhammad, Kano Speaker Urges Muslims

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Speaker Kano state House of Assembly, RT. Hon. Abdul’aziz Garba Gafasa has urged Muslims to continue to emulate the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammadd (S.AW.), describing it as the only guide to success and fulfilment on earth and in hereafter.

Gafasa stated this as part of Maulud message to rejoice with the entire muslims in the state.

The Speaker who goes by the title Walin Gaya, said the virtue and love, spirit of brotherhood blended with strict obidience to Allah’s injunctions as the only viable solution to mankind predicaments.

He also charged the entire citizenry to be law abiding and not relent in offering prayers for our leaders to be devinely guided in right direction to the submission of celestial rules and regulations.

The Speaker, who spoke through a Statement issued by the Press Secretary, Kano state House of Assembly, Nura Bala Ajingi, urged youth to shun thuggery, drugs abuse, misuse and other forms of criminality capable of jeopardising their future.

He then called on Muslims to use the period of Maulud not for merry-making but offering more prayers and supplications to the state and country at large for Allah’s intervention to get rid the polity from backwaters of socio-economic retrogression.

Hon. Gafasa also used the opportunity to extend profound Mauludil-Nabiyyi compliments to the State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje( Khadimul-Islam) Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Sarkin Gaya, Alh. Ibrahim Abdulkadir and the entire Muslims populace.

