33 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Environmental hazards: KEDCO launches 2020 mega safety campaign

Omo-Agege Decries Diversion of 13% Derivation Funds by…

How troops rescued kidnapped women, children in N/West,…

Governor Uzodinma pledge support for 2020 Christian pilgrimage

*Alpha Beta Fraud: Group demands investigation into vandalism…

Camp resumption :NYSC assurés on full implementation of…

NEPAD seeks NASS support to combat poverty, reform

Africa’s plug-in on China’s 14th Five-Year Plan

Xinjiang religious freedom fully guaranteed: Report

China’s solutions to pandemic-hit global economy – cooperation…

World

Xinjiang religious freedom fully guaranteed: Report

FILE PHOTO: A villager makes felt at home at Jamat Village in Toli County, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. /Xinhua

The Islamic Association of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday released a report on freedom of religious belief in the northwestern Chinese region.

Recently, some anti-China forces from the United States and some other Western countries have been wantonly spreading fallacies that Xinjiang “restricts freedom of religious belief” and “demolishes mosques by force,” the report said.

Disregarding facts, these groundless claims have severely hurt the feelings of Muslims in Xinjiang and aroused strong indignation and opposition, the Islamic Association of Xinjiang said in the report.

The right to freedom of religious belief in Xinjiang is fully guaranteed and normal religious activities are carried out in an orderly way, said the report.

Muslims’ dietary habits, festivals, wedding and funeral practices, and customs and rituals are also respected in Xinjiang, it said.

Thanks to the strong support of the government, the conditions of mosques have been improved across the board, and they have been equipped with running water, electricity, natural gas, heating, and communications facilities. Roads leading to mosques have been improved to make access easier, said the report.

In addition, governments at all levels in Xinjiang have taken effective measures to help religious organizations and religious schools improve their working and teaching conditions. The Xinjiang Islamic Institute has built its new campus as well as eight branches across Xinjiang.

Since 1996, many Muslims have taken charter flights arranged by the government to make pilgrimages to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Up to now, more than 50,000 Muslims in the region have completed the pilgrimages.

Religious personages’ right to participate in the deliberation and administration of state affairs is fully guaranteed, the report stated.

More than 1,400 religious personages from all ethnic groups in Xinjiang serve as deputies to the people’s congresses or members of committees of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at all levels to exercise the right to participate in the deliberation and administration of state affairs, it said.

“Seeing the religious harmony in Xinjiang, some people in the United States became fretful, fabricating and selling a set of lies and fallacies in order to achieve their hidden agendas,” the report said. “In fact, the United States itself is plagued with serious religious discrimination.”

“We urge the U.S. to pay more attention to religious discrimination on its own land, stop politicizing religious issues, let alone desecrate the holy name of religion, because any rumor and slander cannot deny the fact that freedom of religious belief is guaranteed in Xinjiang,” the report said.

Source(s): Xinhua News Agency

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

China, Arab states join hands to combat COVID-19

Editor

U.S: Come home and invest – Makinde, Obi, Anyim, Dabiri tell diaspora Nigerians

Editor

China’s daily power generation hit new highs in July, reflects recovery of national economy

Editor

Competition zone for 2022 Olympic Winter Games goes deep in sports industry

Editor

Big data enables capital to flow to small, micro businesses in more targeted manner

Editor

Foreign Affairs Ministry distances self from NIDCOM , Communication ministry crisis

Editor

Volunteerism gives a hand to epidemic control

Editor

Yunnan’s NPC delegate takes concrete action to solve people’s problems

Editor

China-EU cooperation on geographical indication leads to brighter future of bilateral trade

Editor

China adheres to people-centered approach in human rights protection

Editor

IMF managing director expresses support for Wuhan

Editor

Merkel cites ‘hard evidence’ Russian hackers targeted her

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More