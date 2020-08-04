28 C
Loan: Chinese Govt denies contract clause ceding Nigeria’s Sovereignty

Amidst the controversy trailing the purported clause ceding Nigeria’s sovereignty to China in its loan request for the funding of railway projects, the Chinese government on Monday said it has no plan to interfere in the internal affairs or impose its will on African countries.

The government through its Foreign Ministry made it clear that in its relations with Africa including Nigeria, is has a ‘five-no’ approach, making it clear that it has not entered into any form of agreement ceding Nigeria’s sovereignty to China.

In a statement issued by the ministry, the Chinese government said: ““We follow a ‘five-no’ approach in our relations with Africa: “No interference in African countries’ pursuit of development paths that fit their national conditions; no interference in African countries’ internal affairs; no imposition of our will on African countries.

“No attachment of political strings to assistance to Africa; and no seeking of selfish political gains in investment and financing cooperation with Africa,” the ministry quoted President Xi Jinping, as saying at the FOCAC Beijing Summit in 2018.

The Foreign Ministry said: “China is committed to enhancing investment and financial cooperation with African countries based on their needs to help them improve infrastructure and extradite socio-economic development.

“By funding infrastructure and other areas that lag behind for short of money, we have helped the relevant countries break bottlenecks, enhance their capacity for independent development, realise social and economic sustainable development, and improve people’s livelihood.

