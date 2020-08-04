28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Kashmir Dispute: Pakistani High Commissioner calls for global…

Buhari blasts Service Chiefs over worsening insecurity

Loan: Chinese Govt denies contract clause ceding Nigeria’s…

FHC Chief Judge tests negative for COVID-19

Bullying practices to maintain hegemony only makes U.S.…

China’s COVID-19 response sets example for human rights…

To carry forward Beidou spirit in new era

Online reading, an innovative way to enjoy the…

Father of three commits suicide in Nsukka

White people initiated my father to idol worship,…

News

FHC Chief Judge tests negative for COVID-19

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, and members of his immediate family have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Justice Tsoho had undergone two COVID-19 tests, which the results turned out negative for him and all his immediate family members.

According to a statement by acting Information Officer of the court, Catherine Oby Nwandu, the first test was done at the beginning of the 14-day self isolation, while the confirmatory test came thereafter.

She revealed that the two tests were conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC officials.

The court’s spokesperson said that the decision of the Chief Judge to go on quarantine was preventive rather than curative because a close aide in his office had tested positive to COVID-19, hence the precautionary measures that followed.

“The said aide has since been discharged from an NCDC Isolation Centre and is now doing well.

“The Hon. Chief Judge expresses deep appreciation to his colleagues, court staff, friends and extended family members, who kept faith with him for their prayers.

“He prays for showers of blessing upon all people of goodwill,” the statement read.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Insecurity: Ugwuanyi inaugurates Advisory Committee on Community Policing

Editor

COVID 19: Bauchi Revenue Board extends date for tax remittances

Editor

Aspirant chides party over Nasarawa PDP Congress

Editor

COVID-19: One out of two patients in Enugu discharged

Editor

Coronavirus: Senate advocates self-isolation for travellers from China, others

Editor

COVID-19: APC governors strategize to confront child nutrition challenges

Editor

Buhari condoles with govt. of Katsina over death of Lawal Kaita

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Ban on Journalists: Call Umahi to order, Ebonyi indigenes tells PDP leaders

Editor

Dabiri-Arewa decries matreatment of Africans in China

Editor

Regional Integration: Barrow harps on implementation of ECOWAS Protocols

Editor

Immigration boss accuses top politicians of aiding illegal immigrants

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More