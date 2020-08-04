FHC Chief Judge tests negative for COVID-19

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, and members of his immediate family have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Justice Tsoho had undergone two COVID-19 tests, which the results turned out negative for him and all his immediate family members.

According to a statement by acting Information Officer of the court, Catherine Oby Nwandu, the first test was done at the beginning of the 14-day self isolation, while the confirmatory test came thereafter.

She revealed that the two tests were conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC officials.

The court’s spokesperson said that the decision of the Chief Judge to go on quarantine was preventive rather than curative because a close aide in his office had tested positive to COVID-19, hence the precautionary measures that followed.

“The said aide has since been discharged from an NCDC Isolation Centre and is now doing well.

“The Hon. Chief Judge expresses deep appreciation to his colleagues, court staff, friends and extended family members, who kept faith with him for their prayers.

“He prays for showers of blessing upon all people of goodwill,” the statement read.