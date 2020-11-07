EndSARS killing, looting ‘ll never repeat itself, IGP vows

…Orders use of legitimate force

By Hassan Zaggi

Angered by the way the EndSARS protest later turned violent which cost the nation a lot of resources through deliberate destruction, looting and killings, the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has vowed that the Force will use legitimate force to protect lives and property in the country.

He reiterated that EndSARS protest or any other violent protest that will led to the killings of innocent persons, destruction and looting of both public and private property will not repeat itself any more in Nigeria.

In a statement in Abuja, Saturday, signed by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the IGP charged Command Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs) of Police to resist all riotous elements forthwith and checkmate any form of violent/riotous protests in line with the law of the land.

He, therefore, ordered the deployment of all legitimate force to protect lives and property of citizens including police officers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies and their families, and to prevent attacks on private/public assets from any violent person(s) or group(s) operating under any guise.

While quoting Section 33 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the IGP vowed that: “The Force will not tolerate a repeat of the horrendous attacks and killings, arson and wanton destruction, and looting of public and private assets witnessed during the recent violent protests in some parts of the country.”

He warned that the Force shall deploy the full weight of the law and legitimate force in preventing a reoccurrence.

The IGP recalled that in the wake of the ENDSARS protests and the violence that followed, many lives and property were lost and destroyed.

According to him, 51 civilian fatalities and 37 civilian injuries were recorded, while 22 policemen were gruesomely murdered and 26 others injured by the protesters.

He further revealed that 205 police stations, corporate facilities and private property were attacked, burnt or vandalized.

The IGP, however, assured of the commitment of the Force to the safety and security of all Nigerians, “especially as we approach the yuletide.”

He called for the collaboration and support of citizens in the ongoing reforms of the Force.