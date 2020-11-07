31.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China pushes forward opening-up of financial sector with…

China to enter new stage of development under…

CIIE contributes to building open, innovative world economy

Biden defeats Trump in an election he made…

Flag-off of Rebisi flyover: Fashola decribes Gov Wike…

EndSARS killing, looting ‘ll never repeat itself, IGP…

NAF to deploy UCAVs to fight banditry in…

NAF commended for being first to establish single…

China’s lower-tier markets become new engine for consumption

CIIE shares China’s development opportunities with the world…

News

EndSARS killing, looting ‘ll never repeat itself, IGP vows

…Orders use of legitimate force

By Hassan Zaggi

Angered by the way the EndSARS protest later turned violent which cost the nation a lot of resources through deliberate destruction, looting and killings, the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has vowed that the Force will use legitimate force to protect lives and property in the country.

He reiterated that EndSARS protest or any other violent protest that will led to the killings of innocent persons, destruction and looting of both public and private property will not repeat itself any more in Nigeria.

In a statement in Abuja, Saturday, signed by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the IGP charged Command Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs) of Police to resist all riotous elements forthwith and checkmate any form of violent/riotous protests in line with the law of the land.

He, therefore, ordered the deployment of all legitimate force to protect lives and property of citizens including police officers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies and their families, and to prevent attacks on private/public assets from any violent person(s) or group(s) operating under any guise.

While quoting Section 33 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the IGP vowed that: “The Force will not tolerate a repeat of the horrendous attacks and killings, arson and wanton destruction, and looting of public and private assets witnessed during the recent violent protests in some parts of the country.”

He warned that the Force shall deploy the full weight of the law and legitimate force in preventing a reoccurrence.

The IGP recalled that in the wake of the ENDSARS protests and the violence that followed, many lives and property were lost and destroyed.

According to him, 51 civilian fatalities and 37 civilian injuries were recorded, while 22 policemen were gruesomely murdered and 26 others injured by the protesters.

He further revealed that 205 police stations, corporate facilities and private property were attacked, burnt or vandalized.

The IGP, however, assured of the commitment of the Force to the safety and security of all Nigerians, “especially as we approach the yuletide.”

He called for the collaboration and support of citizens in the ongoing reforms of the Force.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Minimum Wage: NHRC explains non payment of new minimum wage and enhanced investigation allowances

Editor

Adoke: How we paid $9.08 million, by Witness

Editor

Reps C’ttee to take up funding of NEPAD with SGF

Editor

Nigerian Airforce, FRSC partnership brings succour to travellers

Editor

Fight saboteurs of Eastern rail project not naming station after GEJ, Edwin Clark told

Editor

PHED mgt expresses surprise over picketing by electricity workers

Editor

Tension as community appeals to Obiano over land

Editor

Collaborate more with other agencies, Perm Sec tells SON

Editor

Mouka reaffirms commitment to consumers’ wellbeing, quality product

Editor

KTSG agreed to implement minimum wage to workers in the state

Editor

Why Nigerians are embracing Korean language

Editor

Gold exploration in Zamfara: Restructure Nigeria now, NDLF tells Buhari

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More