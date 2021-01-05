2021: God will expose Boko Haram sponsors, other prophecies by clergymen at Inter-Faith prayers for Nigeria

The sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal elements in the country will be exposed this year, some renowned clergymen have revealed.

This was part of the 21 prophetic declarations by the National Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) at the opening ceremony of its 21 Days Prayers, Fasting and Intercessory programme for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

According to National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, this is a prosperous year, filled with signs and wonders for Nigeria.

Bishop Garuba also prophesied good health for President Buhari; economic boom for the country and a successful year for the military in its fights against all forms of criminal activities.

He, however, assured that the nation shall enjoy resounding peace and tranquillity.

Below are the 21 prophetic declarations: