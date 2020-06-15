29.7 C
Labour ministry, NPC to engage Nigerian youths

By Rita Esegina

The Ministry of Labour and Employment in partnership with National Population Commission are working on plans to engage the Nigeria’s teeming youth on sustainable national development programs

According to a statement singed by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director/Head Press and Public Relations, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN disclosed this while responding to a request by the Chairman of National Population Commission, Dr. Tayo Oyetunji, for the engagement of participants of the Public Works Programme as Notifiers of the Commission.

Keyamo said the request was in tandem with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari for collaboration of the programme with relevant Government agencies with local content input.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Dr. Tayo Oyetunji who was on a courtesy call to the Minister, said the commission is seeking the assistance of the Minister for the posting of some of those to be engaged in the Special Public Works Pregramme to serve as Notifiers under the Civil Registration Programme in their respective local government Areas.

He said that, the National Population Commission has the constitutional mandate to establish and maintain a universal birth and death registration programme throughout the country.

He added that, in line with its mandate, the Commission has established not less than five registration centers each in the 774 Local Government Areas of the country. These centers he said, are responsible for registering births and deaths within their domain.

He therefore seeks the approval of the Honourable Minister for the posting of at least 10 persons to each of the LGA Offices of the Commission to serve as Notifiers under the birth and death registration programme for the duration of the Special Public Works Programme.

According to him, the initiative was in tandem with the Nigeria Road Map on Harnessing Demographic Dividend, through investment in youths which was launched by the Vice-President on 7th July 2017.

He noted that, just like the Special Public Works in Rural Area Programme, the initiative for harnessing the demographic dividend which is being coordinated by the Commission is also aimed at investing in and engaging the teeming youthful population for sustainable National development.

Keyamo Subsequently approves the request of the National Population Commission for 10 operatives of the programme to be posted to the Commission’s Local Government Offices across the Federation.

He promised that the names of Selection Committee Members with the responsibility of screening participants across the Local Government Areas will soon be released.

