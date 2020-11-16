Key into FG’s 70bn NYIF and P-YES schemes, NYSC DG charges Corps members

Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has described the Federal government’s injection of about N70bn to its Nigerians Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) and Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) as a further step to empower the teeming youths of the country.

Shuaibu therefore charged Corp members to use the opportunity of the Federal government’s largess to key into the program so as to avoid joining the unemployment club upon completion of their programmes

The DG, who addressed the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1A Corps members at the new NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Okada, Edo State, praised the Federal government for approving release of the funds to affect the lifes of Nigerian youths policy .

Shuaibu, according to a statement issued by the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, noted that the establishment of the Seventy-Five Billion Naira Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES), and the National Young Farmers’ Scheme (NYFS), amongst others would go a long way in making the youth self-employed and turn around the economy.

He said also that the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme was also aimed at equipping Corps members with skills as well as linking them with funding sources to enable them establish their dream businesses.

The Director-General reminded the Corps members that white collar jobs were not readily available, and urged them to avail themselves of the opportunities provided by the Government through the empowerment programmes.

“Embrace the unique opportunities of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme of the NYSC Scheme to become job and wealth creators”, he said.