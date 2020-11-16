34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

News

Key into FG’s 70bn NYIF and P-YES schemes, NYSC DG charges Corps members

Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has described the Federal government’s injection of about N70bn to its Nigerians Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) and Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) as a further step to empower the teeming youths of the country.

Shuaibu therefore charged Corp members to use the opportunity of the Federal government’s largess to key into the program so as to avoid joining the unemployment club upon completion of their programmes

The DG, who addressed the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1A Corps members at the new NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Okada, Edo State, praised the Federal government for approving release of the funds to affect the lifes of Nigerian youths policy .

Shuaibu, according to a statement issued by the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, noted that the establishment of the Seventy-Five Billion Naira Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES), and the National Young Farmers’ Scheme (NYFS), amongst others would go a long way in making the youth self-employed and turn around the economy.

He said also that the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme was also aimed at equipping Corps members with skills as well as linking them with funding sources to enable them establish their dream businesses.

The Director-General reminded the Corps members that white collar jobs were not readily available, and urged them to avail themselves of the opportunities provided by the Government through the empowerment programmes.

“Embrace the unique opportunities of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme of the NYSC Scheme to become job and wealth creators”, he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Oil pollution: ERA sure of victory for Nigerian farmers in Netherlands court

Editor

Wike was adequately prepared for governance – says Commissioner

Editor

Buhari queries Perm Sec Science & Tech Ministry over contract scam

Editor

Buhari jets out to Niger for ECOWAS summit on Covid-19, security

Editor

SUSPECTED COVID19 PATIENT IN ENUGU TESTS NEGATIVE…

Editor

Belgium, Nigeria strategize on bi-cultural ties

Editor

Family Planning: NGO identifies major challenges, advocates for support

Editor

AKPA/ OTUKPO TRADITIONAL STOOL: BNSG Afirms Rogers After Years Of Legal Tussle

Editor

NAF jets destroy BHTs structures at Warshale

Editor

Covid-19: Buhari cancels Sallah homage

Editor

COVID-19: BUA Group Donates N2 Billion, Five Ambulances, 20 Vehicles To Kano Govt.

Editor

LENT: Reflect and pray against insecurity, Dr. Okwenna tells Ndi Anambra

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More