COVID-19: Firm unveils mobile temperature measurement, disinfection channel

By Chika Otuchikere

As part of its contribution to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country, a Nigerian firm, Soho Engineering Services Limited, has unveiled a mobile temperature measurement and disinfection channel.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Soho Engineering Limited, Mr. Wilson Unachukwu who addressed participants during the unveiling at the weekend described the product named ‘SOHO Integrated Mobile Temperature Measurement and Disinfection Channel’ as a unique, multifunctional, digital state-of-the-art mobile service.

According to Unachukwu, the Channel was produced to assist the government and organizations in Nigeria to curb the spread of COVID-19 and other similar diseases in Nigeria.

“The SOHO Integrated Mobile Temperature Measurement and Disinfection Channel has been built to suit the Nigerian environment and conditions. It is a sure step in curbing and ultimately eliminating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and similar diseases in our environment.

“This machine is fast is fast and can, within five seconds, conduct several functions/procedures, thus reducing the rate of transmission of the dread coronavirus amongst visitors to organizations and also protecting staff and visitors from infections.

“It therefore, serves as both a disinfectant and a sanitizer, thereby working digitally and multi-functionally and with the capacity to serve as a metal detector,” he said.

