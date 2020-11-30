34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Disregard report on cancellation of A-29 Super Tucano…

APC to commence registration and revalidation of membership…

*Group fingers Borno opposition behind Zabarmari killings, calls for…

Killing of rice farmers: NHRC asks FG to…

NANS Holds Convention To Elect New Excos 

*Group announces rally in support of President Buhari,…

UBA gets double honours at BAFI awards

3 nabbed for detonating dynamite in Governor Wike…

FG partners private sector to curb medical tourism

FIDA warns ơn health implications òf domestic violence

News

Disregard report on cancellation of A-29 Super Tucano contract – NAF

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Airforce (NAF) has advised that the public disregard report that subsisting contractual agreement between the Nigerian Government and the United States of America (USA) for the supply of 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, for which payment has been made is in jeopardy.

The media report had cited “bad runway” at the 407 Air Combat Training Group (407 ACTG), Kainji for the likely cancellation of the contract.

In a press release, NAF Director of Public Relations & Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola stated that the reports, which were purportedly drawn from remarks made by the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Air Force while briefing the Senate Appropriation Committee on the 2021 NAF Budget proposal, were clearly taken out of context.

“For the avoidance of doubts, it is necessary to state that the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft project is on track to be delivered on schedule and in accordance with the Terms of the Contract.

“Currently, 6 of the expected 12 aircraft have been produced and are presently being employed for conversion training of 6 NAF pilots who are in the USA, along with 26 NAF engineers, technicians and logisticians, who are also undergoing various trainings on the aircraft as part of the provisions of the Contract. “Another set of 35 personnel are also scheduled to join them early next year. In addition, a team from the USA is currently in Kainji overseeing the construction of critical infrastructure provided in the Contract ahead of the delivery of the aircraft.

“Meanwhile, the about 40-year old 407 ACTG Kainji Runway, which has been in use for more than the number of years estimated as its lifespan, has been earmarked for resurfacing. In this regard, the National Assembly, through the Senate and House Committees on Air Force, as well as the Federal Government are working assiduously to secure funding for the resurfacing.

“The United States Government, on its part, has also assured of its commitment to delivering the 12 aircraft within the agreed timelines, while the NAF will continue to work to emplace necessary infrastructure to ensure that the aircraft can be effectively utilized immediately they arrive the Country.

“The NAF therefore wishes to appreciate both the Senate and House Committees on Air Force and other agencies of the Federal Government for their continued support that has enabled the Service to fulfill its constitutional roles.
“Similarly, the NAF is grateful to the United States Government for its support and commitment towards ensuring the success of the Super Tucano project. Whilst also thanking the media for their usual support, the NAF wishes to urge circumspection in reportage in order not to raise unnecessary alarm.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Use of improper local medical facilities, poor hygiene account for high mortality rate-NPC Commissioner

Editor

COVID-19: SON storms Calabar’s face mask factory

Editor

COVID-19: Lawan Orders Senators from Foreign trips to go for test

Editor

Katsina group to Zulum: Ignore media attacks by faceless groups

Editor

South south kicks as APC leaders plan to rezone NWC offices

Editor

Abuja Kaduna Road: I am not happy with construction by Julius Berger… DG BPP

Editor

NEMA begins monthly food distribution to 38,000 households in Borno

Editor

Ganduje leads Gambari, Fashola, Zainab on assessment of Kano-Abuja express way

Editor

Runsewe, DG-NCAC loses mum, 94yrs

Editor

Takaful Insurance Company Donates N10 Million To Kano COVID-19 Fund, Insures Health Workers For N40 Million

Editor

American CDC, NextGenU.org, others, endorse OCI Foundations’ ArOY Campaign

Editor

National Insecurity Imminent As Army Withdraws From Internal Security

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More