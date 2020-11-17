African countries receive 6,597 scholarship slots from Saudi annually

By John Okeke

African countries received no fewer than 6,597 scholarship from the Saudi Arabia as a part of efforts to cement the existing relationship between them.

This was contained in a statement from the Embassy of The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja.

The statement also said that Nigeria in particular received 424 scholarship slots from Saudi Arabia annually.

” The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia informs that, as part of the cordial

Saudi-African relations and the Kingdom’s support for educational and scientific development, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia offers 6,597 scholarship slots annually for African students to study in various specializations of Saudi universities.

“Of the aforementioned number, Four Hundred and Twenty-Four(424) scholarship slots are given to Nigerian students annually. One Hundred and Fifty-Nine (159) scholarship slots are given to

students from the Republic of Benin annually.”

Commenting on where to get the information about the application , the statement said,” For the links and conditions to apply for the aforementioned scholarship,students are advised to seek information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and/or the Ministry of Education of their country. Information may also be obtained from the Royal Embassy. ”

The Embassy appreciates the cordial relations between the Kingdom ofSaudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as with all friendly African countries,” it added.