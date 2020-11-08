23 C
Cover World

I’m already preparing for work — Biden

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, on Friday night said he had already started preparing for work as President of the United States.

In a speech from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden reiterated that he would win the election, even with counting of votes still ongoing.

“We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it’s clear. We are going to win this race,” he stated.

The former vice president said he and his running mate, Kamala Harris, were already meeting with experts as they prepare for the White House.

As of the time of the speech, Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump was growing in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania where Trump was initially ahead.

He said Americans had given him a “mandate for action” on the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, climate change and systemic racism.

According to Reuters, Biden’s address was originally planned as a victory speech, but he changed his approach in the absence of formal declaration of a winner.

“We’re beating Donald Trump by over four million votes, and that’s a margin that is still growing as well.

“One of the things I’m especially proud of is how well we’ve done well across America,” he said.

Acknowledging the frustration of many Americans over the slow voting counting process, Biden sued for patience.

“I know watching these vote tallies on TV moves very slow, and as slow as it goes, it can be numbing.

“But never forget, the tallies aren’t just numbers. They represent votes and voters, men and women who exercised their fundamental right to have their voice heard,” he said.

As of the time of filling this report, Biden was ahead with 264 electoral college votes against Trump’s 214, according to the Associated Press tally.

Trump has remained defiant, warning Biden in a tweet not to “wrongfully claim” victory.

“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!,” he said.

