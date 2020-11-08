23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

I’m already preparing for work — Biden

PMB congratulates Biden, says Nigeria looks forward to…

Party stalwart urges INEC to thread with caution…

FG seeks support of South-East leaders on social…

This election is far from over – Trump

Obama, Clintons react to Biden’s election

What Xi Jinping’s CIIE Speech Means For The…

China Science Fiction Convention 2020 kicks off in…

China Innovation Index hits new high in 2019

Build a greener, fairer society: Director General of…

Cover

PMB congratulates Biden, says Nigeria looks forward to greater cooperation

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on his election as new President of the United States “at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs.”

The Nigerian leader said “your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.”

According to President Buhari, “the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth.”

He noted that “the main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”

The President added that “respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”

According to him, “I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.”

President Buhari also noted that, “with your election, we look forward to greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including the war against terrorism.”

On international affairs, President Buhari urged Mr. Biden to “deploy your vast experience in tackling the negative consequences of nationalist politics on world affairs which have created divisions, conflicts and uncertainties.”

The Nigerian leader also called on Mr. Biden “to introduce greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respects and shared interests.”

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Gambari assumes duty as Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Editor

Benue killings: Osinbajo denies ignoring Ortom's letter

Editor

CoronaVirus : NCDC Boss Chikwe Ihekweazu Quarantined – Health Minister

Editor

#ENDSARS: The Nation newspapers hq torched

Editor

AIB releases report on Osinbajo ‘s near helicopter crash and three others

Editor

FCT Administration shuts Jabi mall over Marley’s concerts

Editor

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Appeal Court President

Editor

Buhari vow more support for Military to finish off Boko Haram

Editor

Fuel price: NLC’s call for strike hypocritical, not in interest of the masses – Nigeian youths

Editor

The Broad Day Arrest,Grilling And Detention Of Ibrahim Magu :The Ephemerality Of Power

Editor

Why Abacha ‘saved’ Nigeria’s money abroad, by Al-Mustapha

Editor

COVID-19:Re opening of Akanu Ibiam it’l airport postponed indefinitely

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More