U.S. Mission Proudly Supports the Virtual Nigeria Tech Summit

By John Okeke

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is pleased to announce its partnership with the Nigeria Tech Summit. The Embassy will continue its commitment to Nigerian entrepreneurs to empower and lead during a time of crisis with resilient entrepreneurship and technology.

As part of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria’s on-going efforts to promote entrepreneurship and economic growth, the Embassy welcomes representation from creators and innovators from throughout Nigeria to participate in this virtual program.

A Start-up Lab Virtual Bootcamp Accelerator with Silicon Valley mentors will be held on December 1, 2020. Selected delegates will get free access to the summit, mentorship, and a pitch competition opportunity to present to summit sponsors and partners on December 3. Candidates based in Nigeria can apply here:https://forms.gle/P3CkAwKR4nVQWFX77. The deadline for submission isNovember 20th ,2020.

