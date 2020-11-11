32.6 C
Politics

Akwa 2023: Let’s build APC first — AkpanUdoedehe admonishes stakeholders

Secretary of the Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator James AkpanUdoedehe , has admonished stakeholders of the party in Akwa Ibom State to put behind any ambition ahead of the 2023 elections for now and rally together to build the party in the state

The Secretary, who sued for peace among APC members regretted the divisive and factional ambitions for 2023.

Senator Udeudeghe, who was reacting to media reports quoting him as claiming to be the authentic candidate for governorship ticket of the party in Akwa Ibom State come 2023, insists that the report is a misrepresentation of the facts clearly expressed at a recent media briefing he granted .

He said the true position is that the party has to be rooted in the state for anybody to use it as veritable platform to pursue his or her political ambitions.

“What we are asking from all APC stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State is that we all need to come together to build APC in our state and in the the entire South South geopolitical zone. It is only when we are firmly rooted on ground that the platform becomes viable for individual aspirations. Let’s build the party before we talk of 2023” he stated.

He said that part of the building process is the ongoing reconciliation and peace building effort of the party now anchored by the the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, he said deserves the support of all party faithful across the country.

Udoedehe maintained that the CECPC has done much in restoring confidence in the party across all geopolitical zones, citing the successful resolution of the intractable leadership and factional crisis that divided the party in Cross River State, as example.

He urged all loyal members of APC in. Akwa Ibom and the south south geopolitical zone to take full advantage of the party’s membership registration soon to commence across the country to renew their stake in the governing

