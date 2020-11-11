36 C
Abuja
Pudong 30 Years On: China Media Group releases documentary about role of new area in reform and opening up

As Shanghai celebrates three decades of the Pudong New Area, China Media Group President Shen Haixiong says its story is a reflection of China’s opening-up.

SHEN HAIXIONG President, China Media Group “The thirty-year development of Pudong is a reflection of China’s reform and opening up and Shanghai’s modernization. It’s a living case that demonstrates the advances of socialism with Chinese characteristics. It’s a signal that calls for further opening-up in the new era.”

Shen Haixiong spoke on the sidelines of the premiere for a documentary about Pudong New Area’s thirtieth anniversary. The region is known for hosting multiple pioneering centers in Shanghai, leading China’s high-quality development.

