Tricycle operators cautioned on criminal activities

From Odogwu Emeka Odogwu

Tricycle operators in Anambra State have been warned of the dare consequences of engaging in criminal activities of any sort with their tricycles.

The chairman of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Anambra State chapter, Comrade Sylvester Obiora and its Secretary Comrade Linus Uffor who gave the warning in Awka, the state capital weekend, lamented the growing complaints of some fake keke operators using tricycles for criminal activities.

He said the leadership of tricycle owners will not hesitate to hand over to security operatives any Keke operator established that he uses his Keke to rob the members of the public, according to the duo of Obiora and Uffor, a high powered Task Force has been setup to arrest any suspected criminal using Keke as a means of robbing innocent passengers and hand him over to Police for prosecution.

There have been reported cases of snatching of hand sets and bags by some hoodlums who use Keke in recent time and warned that those who use keke as a means of criminal venture will regret their actions and urged members to register with ATMC Code to enable it checkmate fake keke riders.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport will embark with the leadership of Tricycle Owners Association (TOAN) on training/ seminar and public education for keke operators in the various zones of the state.

This was announced during a joint Press conference by the Commissioner for Transport and Wealth Creation, Chief Afam Mbanefo and Comrade Sylvester Obiora who expressed optimism that the seminar would be successful.

The training will cover such areas as reckless driving, excessive intake of alcohol during driving,, deliberate flouting of traffic rules among others especially in this ember months to enable easy flow of traffic during this festive season.