32.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Palestinian embassy in Nigeria opens condolence register for…

Allow Buni’s Committee to reposition, return peace to…

Ghana’s former President J.J. Rawlings is dead

#EndSARS: Lagos Govt, Judicial Panel Dragged To Court…

Evacuate us from Ghana, 753 Nigeria traders cry…

Wanted Boko Haram Terrorists: CATE Pledges support for…

Pioneering area of Shanghai thriving with reform, opening-up

China endeavors to open up new vistas for…

China speeds up construction of space-ground integrated quantum…

Xinjiang builds community-based elderly care facilities to offer…

News

Tricycle operators cautioned on criminal activities

From Odogwu Emeka Odogwu

Tricycle operators in Anambra State have been warned of the dare consequences of engaging in criminal activities of any sort with their tricycles.

The chairman of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Anambra State chapter, Comrade Sylvester Obiora and its Secretary Comrade Linus Uffor who gave the warning in Awka, the state capital weekend, lamented the growing complaints of some fake keke operators using tricycles for criminal activities.

He said the leadership of tricycle owners will not hesitate to hand over to security operatives any Keke operator established that he uses his Keke to rob the members of the public, according to the duo of Obiora and Uffor, a high powered Task Force has been setup to arrest any suspected criminal using Keke as a means of robbing innocent passengers and hand him over to Police for prosecution.

There have been reported cases of snatching of hand sets and bags by some hoodlums who use Keke in recent time and warned that those who use keke as a means of criminal venture will regret their actions and urged members to register with ATMC Code to enable it checkmate fake keke riders.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport will embark with the leadership of Tricycle Owners Association (TOAN) on training/ seminar and public education for keke operators in the various zones of the state.

This was announced during a joint Press conference by the Commissioner for Transport and Wealth Creation, Chief Afam Mbanefo and Comrade Sylvester Obiora who expressed optimism that the seminar would be successful.

The training will cover such areas as reckless driving, excessive intake of alcohol during driving,, deliberate flouting of traffic rules among others especially in this ember months to enable easy flow of traffic during this festive season.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Sexual harassment bill targets Nigerian lecturers – ASUU

Editor

19m children displaced by violence, conflict – UNICEF

Editor

WAHEB on solidarity visit to EHORECON boss

Editor

BREAKING: Nigeria records first death from coronavirus

Editor

Bauchi Assembly declares slain lawmaker’s seat vacant

Editor

NAF advise public not to panic as aircrafts rehearse for helicopters induction

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Plot to unseat AGF Malami uncovered, efforts to petition Buhari fail

Editor

Skills training: ITF jumps for joy as 316 get MSTC’s certificates

Editor

*Boko Haram/ISWAP: CALSER commends Nigerian Army Super Camp Strategy, lauds constant presence of Buratai in the theatre*

Editor

Senate Constitutes 56 – member Constitution Review C’ttee

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More