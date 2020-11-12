EndSARS: Inter-Faith clerics launch 21-day warfare against agents of destabilisation*

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace (NIFROP), on Thursday, began a 21-day warfare and intercessory prayers against agents of destabilisation troubling the country.

The group officially launched the campaign to cleanse Nigeria of the demonic spirit behind the EndSARS protests at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Declaring the 21-day exercise open, NIFROP’s Patron, Sheik Mohammed Adamu, said the demonic spirit of homosexuality is behind the EndSARS protests in the country.

While welcoming peaceful protests seeking positive change, Sheik Adamu said the last mass action had a spirtual undertone.

According to the clerics, the enemies of Nigeria wanted to use the protests as an avenue to infiltrate the demonic spirit of homosexuality into the country by all means.

The group, however, called on all Nigerians to pray for the country as we do not have anywhere else to call home.

At the end of the prayers, Sheik Adamu assured that the nation would be cleansed of all demonic impurities brought about by the EndSARS protest.

He added that all the sponsors of the protests would also be exposed and put to shame.

Read full statement below:

As-Salam-u-Alaikum wa-rahmatullahi wa-barakatuh

Barak Allah fik

Barak Allah fi nayjiria

Yahmik Allah

I bring good tidings to you all gathered here to pray for Nigeria in this critical point of our existence under the umbrella of the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace, which have been at the vanguard of promoting religious tolerance in the country and interceding for Gods intervention in our affairs.

We are gathered here in our usual manner to speak in one voice for Allah’s mercies to continue to be with Nigeria even as some undesirable elements are attempting to cause a crisis of unimaginable proportion through the demonic infiltration of the EndSARS protest across the country.

While it is a good thing to embark on peaceful protest seeking positive change in the society, it is, however, against the instructions of Allah. “O You who believe! Enter absolutely into peace (Islam). Do not follow in the footsteps of satan. He is an outright enemy to you.” (Holy Quran: 2, 208)”

Quran is the holy book of Allah; it was revealed on Mohammad peace and blessings be upon him. The Quran contains the teachings of Islam. It tells us why Allah created humans, and what does he wish us to do to win his pleasure.

Prophet Mohammad is the last messenger of Allah to humankind. Allah says in the Holy Quran that he has sent Mohammad peace and blessings be upon him as a mercy to the worlds. Not as a king or a dictator or a tyrant ruler, but as peace and blessing for all.

“O humankind, We have created you from a male and a female, and have made you into nations and tribes for you to know one another. Truly, the noblest of you with God is the most pious.2 Truly, God is All-Knowing, All-Aware. Quran, 49:13.”

The Prophet Muhammad, in his famous last sermon of Hajj, said: {O people! Your God is one, and your forefather (Adam) is one. An Arab is not better than a non-Arab, and a non-Arab is not better than an Arab, and a red (i.e. white tinged with red) person is not better than a black person, and a black person is not better than a red person, except in piety.

My dear faithful ones, this revelation from Allah is indeed the source of strength for the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace. We have come together for several years under one umbrella and praying to God for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

Our Christian brothers and sisters have prayed from the Holy Bible; our Muslim brothers and sisters have also prayed from the Holy Quran for divine intervention in the affairs of our great country. And before our very eyes, we have seen the great work of God in the affairs of Nigeria.

We must all see our intercessions as a duty we owe our dear country. For the Holy Quran teaches us to become better humans. Rasool Allah told his companions, that Gabriel kept on recommending me about treating the neighbours in a kind and polite manner, so much so that I thought that he would order me to make them my heirs.

The Quran says, “O you who believe! Fear Allah and seek a wasila to him”(5:35). God tells the Prophet (PBUH): “And in the night, pray the tahajjud, which is additional for you for soon your Lord will raise you to the Station of Praise (Maqam Mehmud)” (17:79).

A hadith states that on that day people will be running to and fro looking for an intercessor, until they come to the Prophet Muhammad, who will answer, “I am for intercession”. The Lord will then ask him to “…intercede, for your intercession will be heard” (Bukhari).

We have consequently gathered here to offer prayers of intercession for Gods intervention against the forces of Satan standing up against pour country. The EndSARS protest, as we all know, is an avenue that the demonic Spirit of homosexuality intends to penetrate Nigeria by all means.

My faithful ones, we must join our voices and pray for Nigeria because we do not have anywhere to call home. Our hopes and aspirations for Nigeria are built on the promises of God to deliver us in times of need, such as these when agents of darkness have conspired against us using the EndSARS protest.

I want to give is this charge that as we begin this 21-day prayer. We shall be specifically praying to God for the spiritual cleansing of Nigeria from the demonic Spirit behind the EndSARS protest across the country.

On this important occasion of 21 days prayers, we’re aware, more than ever, that our times are in God’s hands. We need His presence and power to be displayed in our nation. We need unity and love to stir our hearts and give direction to our days. We need the wisdom to guide us; we need the Spirit to lead us, to live out godly lives that would bring honour to our country.

We shall be praying for all those in authority, for every leader of our nation, that God would give them wisdom and discernment as they lead. We pray that their hearts would be directed first to God that they would recognize where their true help and strength come from.

We pray that God would guard their coming and going, and be their refuge and their peace. We shall pray that God would surround every leader with wise counsel, that they would be humble and kind, patient and loving through their actions and words. We pray that their faith in God would be unwavering, strong, resolute, and firm.

We shall also be praying for all the youths in the country for all the forces of darkness, trying to mislead them into engaging in acts that are against the interest of the country. We shall join our hands and our voices with our Bible and Koran to pray fervently.

My faithful ones, the task before us is such that should be taken very seriously as we have always done in our previous programmes for we have indeed proved that with prayers and supplication nothing is impossible for God to do.

I am convinced that at the end of this 22 days of prayers, Nigeria shall be cleansed of all demonic impurities brought about by the EndSARS protest. I am also convinced that all the sponsors of the protest shall be exposed and put to shame Insha Allah.

It is our prayers that “Our Lord, pour down upon us patience, and make our steps firm and make us victorious over the disbelieving people.” Rabbanaa afrigh ‘alaynaa sabran wathabbit aqdaamanaa wansurnaa ‘alal qawmil kaafireen Surah Al-Baqarah ,verse 250.

Allah subhanahu has explained in His Book that He is the Helper of believers in this world and the next. He said, the Most High: “Indeed, we will support Our messengers and those who believe during the life of this world and on the Day when the witnesses will stand.” [Al-Qur’ an 40:51]

“And whoever is an ally of Allah and His Messenger and those who have believed – Indeed, the party of Allah – they will be predominant.” [Al-Qur’ an 5:56]

“Indeed, the ones who oppose Allah and His Messenger – those will be among the most humbled. Allah has written ‘I will surely overcome, I and My messengers.’ Indeed, Allah is Powerful and Exalted in Might.” (Al-Qur’an 58:20-21).

Al-hamdu Lillaahi nahmaduhu wa nasta’eenahu wa nastaghfiruhu, wa na’oodhu billaahi min shuroori anfusinaa wa min sayi’aati a’maalinaa. Man yahdih Illaahu falaa mudilla lahu wa man yudlil falaa haadiya lahu. Wa ashhadu an laa ilaaha ill-Allaah wahdahu la sharika lahu wa ashhadu anna Muhammadan ‘abduhu wa rasooluhu.

Amma ba’d (أما بعد). May yah di hillahu falaa mudhila lahoo, wa may yudhlil hu falaa haadiya lahoo. Ina asdaqal hadeethi kitaabullah, wa ahsanal hadyi hadyu muhammadin, wa sharal umoori muhda-thaa-tu-haa, wa kulla muhda-tha-tim bid’ah, wa kula bid’a-tin dhalaalah, wa kulla dhalaala-tin fin-naar. Rabbana atina fid-dunya hasanatan wa fil ‘akhirati hasanatan waqina ‘adhaban-nar.

Rabbana wala tuhammilna ma la taqata lana bihi wa’fu anna waghfir lana wairhamna anta mawlana fansurna ‘alal-qawmil kafireen

“Assalamu ‘alaikum wa rahmatullah wa barakatuh”