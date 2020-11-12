32.6 C
World

Palestinian embassy in Nigeria opens condolence register for Saeb Erekat

By John Okeke

The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Nigeria has opened a condolence register for the demise of a veteran peace negotiator, Dr Saeb Erekat, who died on Tuesday at the age of 65.

He passed away weeks after testing positive for coronavirus following multi-organ failure.

He had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and a lung transplant in the United States in 2017.

One of the most recognizable faces among the Palestinian leadership, for decades Erekat served as a senior negotiator in talks with Israel, often donning a black-and-white checked Palestinian kaffiyeh scarf.

Dr Erekat was the General Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

He was laid to rest on Wednesday in his home town of Jericho in the West Bank, after a memorial ceremony and funeral attended by hundreds.

The embassy’s Charge D’Affaires, Ahmed El Kachach, said the mission will continue to receive condolence from diplomats and eminent Nigerians till Friday.

“The condolence register, opened Wednesday, will be closed Friday at 2pm,” El Kachach said.

