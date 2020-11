The death toll from the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year has climbed to 67, with 12 people still missing, according to the country’s national disaster management agency.

President Rodrigo Duterte was scheduled to fly to the northern Tuguegarao province on Sunday to assess the situation in the Cagayan Valley region, which was heavily flooded after Typhoon Vamco dumped rain over swathes of the main Luzon island, including the capital, metropolitan Manila.