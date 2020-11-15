Violence erupts as thousands rally behind Trump in Washington, DC

Supporters of US President Donald Trump fought on the streets of Washington, DC with counter-demonstrators early on Sunday with several fistfights, at least one stabbing and 20 people arrested.

Several other cities on Saturday also saw gatherings of Trump supporters unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden’s Electoral College and popular vote victory as legitimate. Cries of “Stop the Steal” and “Count Every Vote” continued despite a lack of evidence of voter fraud or other problems that could reverse the result.