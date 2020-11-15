26.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

World

Violence erupts as thousands rally behind Trump in Washington, DC

Supporters of US President Donald Trump fought on the streets of Washington, DC with counter-demonstrators early on Sunday with several fistfights, at least one stabbing and 20 people arrested.

Several other cities on Saturday also saw gatherings of Trump supporters unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden’s Electoral College and popular vote victory as legitimate. Cries of “Stop the Steal” and “Count Every Vote” continued despite a lack of evidence of voter fraud or other problems that could reverse the result.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Corona Virus: Turkey , Pakistan others close border with Iran

Editor

NW China’s Xinjiang pursues suitable development path, helps locals become better off

Editor

ECOWAS Ministers validate reports on ease of business , Coronavirus Control

Editor

Why is China good at doing mega projects?

Editor

China likely to emerge from virus-triggered downturn as strongest growing country in the world: Blackstone CEO

Editor

Tibet sees improved structure of medical personnel thanks to medical assistance

Editor

Kevin Rudd: Murdoch’s media fans China coronavirus conspiracy to get Trump re-elected

Editor

Venues for 2022 Winter Olympics resume construction amid epidemic

Editor

Xi Jinping calls for efforts to stimulate market vitality as COVID-19 pandemic impacts economy

Editor

China and U.S. need to learn from experience, properly manage differences

Editor

China’s peacekeepers to bring greater confidence, hope to world

Editor

US media calls for learning from China in fight against COVID-19

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More