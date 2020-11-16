COREN, NAEC restate position against quackery in engineering sector

By Daniel Tyokua

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), and Nigerian Association of Engineering Craftsmen (NAEC), have agreed to do more in battling quackery in the engineering sector.

Leaders of the bodies said there must be coordinated efforts among the professionals to halt activities of quackery in the field.

They spoke separately at this year’s induction of 333 new artisans and craftsmen in Abuja.

The President of COREN, Engr. Ali Rabiu explained that induction of new members would assist in the focused fight against quackery in the sector.

He stated that the Council is keen on issues that will completely eliminate quackery across the country and pave way for quality and satisfaction in service delivery.

Rabiu asked NAEC to insist that those seeking to be certified should undergo technical or vocational training for a given period, which the association will ascertain through reliable tests whether the person actually acquired the skills learnt before issuing certificate.

However, the National President of the Nigeria Association of Engineering Craftsmen (NAEC), Engineer Tanko Gyang, had lamented the effect of manpower shortage in the country.

He said with the coming on board of new craftsmen, the importation of foreign artisans for the execution of engineering jobs in Nigeria will be stopped.

Gyang said: “Today history is being made as we journey towards the eradication of quackery in our society as well as halting the importation of foreign Artisans for executing engineering jobs in Nigeria.

“Over the years, we have witnessed so many lapses ineffectiveness of our artisans which has given room to so many failures such as poor facility management, building collapse, poor execution of engineering jobs just to mention a few.”

Gyang, however urged the Federal Government to equip all Technical colleges /Vocational Centers in Nigeria and establish new ones to boost manpower development.