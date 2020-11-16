CP orders investigation into herders/farmers crisis in FCT

By Hassan Zaggi

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Bala Ciroma, has since ordered discreet investigation into the clash between farmers and herdsmen in Iddo settlement of the FCT.

Meanwhile, normalcy has since been restored to the area.

It would be recalled that in the early hours of Monday, there was clash between farmers and herdsmen residing in the area.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, ASP Yusuf Mariam, disclosed that “the unfortunate clash left 3 persons with various degrees of injuries while some thatched houses were set ablaze within the area.”

The CP has since engaged community and religious leaders within Iddo in peace talks to forestall the reoccurrence of such an event.

While reiterating his unflinching resolve to the protection of lives and property within FCT, CP Ciroma urged residents of the FCT to eschew violence of all forms and embrace peace

The CP advised that in case of any emergency, the residents of the FCT can reach to police through any of the following numbers 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.