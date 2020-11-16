Troops kill 3 bandits, rescue kidnapped victim in North-West

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops of Operation ACCORD have continued aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and sundry crimes in North-West with significant successes.

On Sunday, 15 November 2020, while on Night patrol at Yar Tasha village made contact with armed bandits and engaged them in firefight.

Major General John Enenche

Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters in a press release said that 3 armed bandits were neutralised while others escaped with various degree of gunshot wounds. Equally, 3 AK 47 rifles were recovered during the operation.

He said “In another development, following credible intelligence on movement of bandits, troops conducted fighting patrol to Natsinta and Dawanna villages in Jibia Local Government Area along Katsina-Jibia road. In the course of operation, 10 suspected bandits migrating with rustled livestock were arrested. Upon interrogation, suspects claimed that they migrated from Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State to Niger Republic. Suspects were arrested with 88 cows and uncomfirmed number of sheep. Suspects are currently in custody undergoing further investigation.

“Similarly, troops deployed at Ungwan Doka on 15 November 2020, rescued one kidnapped victim named Adamu Yahaya. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was kidnapped at Unguwar Sa’ida village in Faskari Local Government Area. The victim has been reunited with his family. Currently, the gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with patrols to provide security for locals and deny bandits freedom of action.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their professionalism and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the country.”