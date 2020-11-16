34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

News

Troops kill 3 bandits, rescue kidnapped victim in North-West

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops of Operation ACCORD have continued aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and sundry crimes in North-West with significant successes.

On Sunday, 15 November 2020, while on Night patrol at Yar Tasha village made contact with armed bandits and engaged them in firefight.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters in a press release said that 3 armed bandits were neutralised while others escaped with various degree of gunshot wounds. Equally, 3 AK 47 rifles were recovered during the operation.

He said “In another development, following credible intelligence on movement of bandits, troops conducted fighting patrol to Natsinta and Dawanna villages in Jibia Local Government Area along Katsina-Jibia road. In the course of operation, 10 suspected bandits migrating with rustled livestock were arrested. Upon interrogation, suspects claimed that they migrated from Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State to Niger Republic. Suspects were arrested with 88 cows and uncomfirmed number of sheep. Suspects are currently in custody undergoing further investigation.

“Similarly, troops deployed at Ungwan Doka on 15 November 2020, rescued one kidnapped victim named Adamu Yahaya. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was kidnapped at Unguwar Sa’ida village in Faskari Local Government Area. The victim has been reunited with his family. Currently, the gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with patrols to provide security for locals and deny bandits freedom of action.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their professionalism and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the country.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Gov Sule directs Nasarawa MDAs to submit Memos via BPP

Editor

5th Anniversary: Buhari is killing Nigeria with debt, says Timi Frank

Editor

WAEC Exam date: Education Minister to meet with Buhari, NGF

Editor

CAC erupts in jubilation as Shafii resumes as Acting Registrar-General

Editor

Lawan: Nigerians right to protest SARS brutality, killings

Editor

We ‘ll protect your business, Magu assuresNigerians in Diaspora

Editor

Katsina group to Zulum: Ignore media attacks by faceless groups

Editor

Air Component Operation HADARIN DAJI kills 27 armed bandits in North-West

Editor

Zamfara crisis claims 6,483 lives as group urges Buhari to call members to order

Editor

Urge lawmakers to pass Abia Charter of Equity into law, statesmen beg Ikpeazu

Editor

Buhari pledges to force down rising food prices

Editor

PGF mourns death of Sen. Ajimobi

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More