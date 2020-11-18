24 C
Kano anti-graft agency strong and steadfast, says Ganduje

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption in Commission as the best state anti-graft agency in the country.

Ganduje lauded the anti-graft Commission following the efforts it is being put in place to fight corruption in the country.

He expressed satisfaction that the anti-graft agency is showing accountability, probity and good governance.

He insisted that the Kano state Anti-Corruption agency is the strongest in the country.

He made this known during a programme of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) on Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) Programme, entitled: “Good Governance and Accounting Architecture,” held at The Afficent, Nassarawa GRA, Kano on Tuesday.

According to him, “in Kano we have the strongest anti corruption institution. As a result of the work of our Anti-Corruption agency, some Commissioners lost their job. So also some Permanent Secretaries and Director with the state civil service lost their jobs.”

He said the fight against corruption should also be approached not from curative perspective, it should be approached from its preventive perspective, insisting that, “with this we can be able to achieve many feats.”

Ganduje added that, “our anti corruption staff are being trained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other Anti-Corruption agencies at the federal level. So that they can be acquainted with modern practice in the fight against corruption.”

On the Accountancy as a profession, he stated that, the profession has many things to do with personal attributes. Explaining that, “can Accountancy accommodate selfishness, can it accommodate expensive lifestyle, can it accommodate derailing from the accepted norms and process? It cannot. So this profession has to do with personal attributes.

“Your profession is a living profession. And when you talk of governance, your profession is like a blood in the body. I am therefore commending your association for making it stronger. It is pertinent to know that institutional strengthening is very important.”

In his address the President and Chairman of the Council of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria Prof. Muhammad Akaro Mainoma stated that, “Your Excellency Sir, your significant strides in the provision of food security through agricultural development, infrastructural developments through construction and rehabilitation of roads, health security, educational support, electrificaD3tion development among other laudable achievements are manifestations of your human-oriented governance and value for innovative development.”

He further disclosed that, “the Association expects all members to be its worthy ambassadors by exhibiting ethical conduct in the discharge of their professional callings. Members are charged to be conversant with the code of ethics of the profession.”

The Chairman explained to the participants that, the training programme deals with the concept of Code of Corporate Governance, Public Accountability, Financial Reporting, National Anti-Corruption Strategy, Blockchain Technology and Artificial Intelligence.

