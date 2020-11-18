Over 12, 000 people benefit from Kano govt. oral hygiene programme

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

No fewer than 12, 000 people have benefitted from Kano State Government oral hygiene programme as it has reiterated its commitment towards improvement of oral hygiene for people across the five Emirates councils in the state.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, made the statement during the flag- off of distribution of Hexedine mouthwash to facilities and agencies under the ministry of Health.

He noted that oral health is a key indicator of overall health, wellbeing and quality of life, adding that it encompasses a range of diseases and conditions that include dental care, periodontal disease, tooth less, oral cancer, and dental oral trauma.

Dr. Tsanyawa stated that the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, recently supported a programme on oral health, which is the first of its kind in the history of Kano, noting that more than 12,000 people across the five emirates benefitted from the program during which their mouths were examined and treated free of charge.

The free services provided include teeth polishing, filling, partial denture, extraction, fluoride therapy and presentation of dental health kits that included tooth brush and paste, dental flush and mouth wash.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the distribution of the mouthwash is the ministry’s support to augment the oral hygiene campaign championed by Governor Ganduje across the State.

Dr. Tsanyawa also appreciated the healthcare workers that provide services in the health facilities as well as the management and staff of the entire ministry for their support in improving the healthcare in the state.

In his remarks, the Director General, Drugs Medical and Consumable Supply Agency, Pharmacist Hisham Imamudeen, called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the mouthwash towards reducing dental associated ailments.