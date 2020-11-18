24 C
Pakistan debunks alleged support to recognize Israel

By John Okeke

Pakistan has debunked the alleged pressure on Pakistan to recognize Israel contrary to the media reports.

In a statement by the Pakistan embassy in Abuja said the country has cleared its position on the matter.

“Responding to queries about reports in certain section of the media claiming that the Prime Minister said Pakistan was under U.S. “pressure” to recognize Israel, the Spokesperson rejected the reports as fabrication.

“The Spokesperson said the Prime Minister had clearly articulated Pakistan’s position that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, was found, Pakistan could not recognize Israel. The Prime Minister had stressed that Pakistan’s policy in this regard was rooted in Quaid-e-Azam’s vision.

“The Prime Minister’s remarks are an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan’s position on the subject, leaving no room for baseless speculation,” the statement said.

“For a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine,” the statement added.

