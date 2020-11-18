We corrected infractions in Wuse 2, not demolition – FCTA

By Daniel Tyokua

The FCT Department of Development Control, on Tuesday said it only corrected contraventions of the Abuja master plan at a plaza in Wuse 2, and not demolition.

Muktar Galadima, the Director Department of Development Control disclosed this to journalists while reacting to the viral video of demolition of a building in Wuse 2.

In the video, owners of shops at the plaza were allegedly lamenting as a bulldozer tried to demolish the ground-floor.

He insisted that the exercise was informed by the need to ensure that the original plan of the city is not distorted

Galadima explained that approval was given for a ‘mixed use development’ for Plot 413 on Lobito Crescent, Wuse II in November, 2018.

He said, “The plan provided for a three floor structure: Ground floor was for car pack, first floor while second floor was for residency. The developer defaulted by converting the car pack to shops. This infraction is what must be corrected”

According to him, there were several engagements where they were told about the infractions; to revert to use of Adetokumbo Ademola Street, to replant the ornamental trees felled during construction but they refused to obey the use of group floor as car park.

The developer complied by putting up a wall on the major street and reverted to Adetokumbo.

“As a responsible government, we will not fold our arms and allow the distortion of the master plan. The city has a plan that must be respected.”

Galadima said apart from several engagements and notices, they were served the last notice last month, hopping that they would comply in reverting the ground floor to car park.

The director stated that full removal of illegal structures in the Federal Capital Territory has resume.

“Due to COVID 19 lockdown, we suspended enforcement, but we have resumed. All infractions must be corrected and we are ready to do it. Critical challenges don’t have to wait, we can’t wait till disaster happens.”

He warned that all those intending to illegally alter the master plan should have a rethink.

According to him, all the infractions have been noted and that they would be corrected. He said is on Kaltungo Street where a residential building is being converted to a hotel.